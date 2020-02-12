Rick Moranis is back for honey, I shrunk the children's restart, but why did he leave Hollywood in the first place?

This week it was revealed that Rick Moranis is officially leaving his retirement to star in the restart of Honey, I shrunk the children, and social networks are having a crisis because of that. The beloved actor and comedian has been in fashion on Twitter since the news was heard, but why did he walk away from Hollywood in the first place?

Moranis made incredible films in the 1980s and 1990s, and to this day it is difficult to find a university student who does not have Space balls, the original GhostbustersY Weird beer in your media library.

the SCTV alum also starred in classic comedy My blue sky, the Flintstones, Little shop of horrorsY Little gigants. But, after 1996 Big bully, Moranis moved away from Hollywood and has not appeared in a movie since then.

Moranis, now 66, decided to suspend his career after his wife, costume designer Ann Belsky, died of breast cancer in February 1991. He told The Hollywood reporter in 2015 he took a break, which became a longer break, to take care of his children, Rachel and Mitchell.

Moranis says he never really retired and is still interested in working on projects that seem interesting to him.

"I still receive occasional inquiries about a role in film or television and as soon as one appears, my interest arouses," he said at the time. “Things happen to people all the time, and people make adjustments, change careers, move to another city. Really, that's all I did. "

Moranis explained that he was working with really interesting and wonderful people, but he went from there to being at home with a couple of young children. Although it was a very different lifestyle, Moranis said it was important to him and that he "regrets nothing,quot; because his "life is wonderful."

Moranis admitted that he is "picky,quot; about the projects he says yes, but he will still be picky because it worked well. He chose not to participate in the Ghostbusters restart in 2016, despite the fact that Bill Murray, Dan Akroyd and Sigourney Weaver did.

"I hope it's fantastic," Moranis said before the movie was released. “But it just makes no sense to me. Why would I do just one day of filming on something I did 30 years ago?

Rick Moranis will star alongside Josh Gad for the Honey, I shrunk the children reboot titled Shrunken, but Disney has not yet revealed when it will hit theaters.



