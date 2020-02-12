Richard E. Grant's obsession with Barbra Streisand sent him to shrink

%MINIFYHTML45518a042225bc764807cf997949f14711% %MINIFYHTML45518a042225bc764807cf997949f14712%

Instagram

The Zander Rice of & # 39; Logan & # 39; He says he underwent a therapy to cure his obsession with the singer of & # 39; Evergreen & # 39; That started since I was a teenager.

Up News Info –

Richard E. Grant once he consulted his therapist about his "obsession" with Barbara Streisand.

The actor has spoken publicly about his love for "Funny girl"The actress, already 14 years old, wrote her a letter, inviting the star to stay at her home in Swaziland for a" vacation of two weeks or more ", after reading that she felt" very tired and pressured "for her fame and failed romance with Ryan O & # 39; Neal.

%MINIFYHTML45518a042225bc764807cf997949f14713% %MINIFYHTML45518a042225bc764807cf997949f14714%

Now 62, Grant is still a big fan of the singer, as he recently acquired a two-foot statue of the star, but he told the gossip column of the New York Post Page Six that his devotion to the creator of successes was Once a concern.

%MINIFYHTML45518a042225bc764807cf997949f14715% %MINIFYHTML45518a042225bc764807cf997949f14716%

"I was in psychoanalysis when I was 42 years old and I asked the psychiatrist that it is unusual to be a middle-aged person, since I still had this crazy obsession," he explained. "And he said: & # 39; Well, it's probably a development stopped at some level in adolescence & # 39 ;, but he said that as long as you don't hurt anyone and that makes your life work, then so be it."

When Grant posted his fan letter to Streisand on Twitter last year, she responded, and the couple has met several times since then.

"I was at a screening at Donna Karan's place in East Hamptons while working in Philadelphia last summer and managed to have a two-hour face-to-face conversation with her without interruption until one or two" morning clock with her. For a fan, that was the best he could, "he said.

"I think she is extraordinarily beautiful, she has the most amazing talent … It can be hilarious and heartbreaking in an instant."