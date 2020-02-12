%MINIFYHTMLd17dcc2c8f340be22269093575522d0611% %MINIFYHTMLd17dcc2c8f340be22269093575522d0612%







The RFU (Rugby Football Union) will reduce its funds for the Championship in almost half of next season after a series of "objectives and results,quot; were not achieved.

The new agreement will cause the governing body to return financing to levels prior to 2016, before the current agreement was established.

Next season's agreement will see that the RFU will provide approximately £ 288,000 to each of the 12 clubs in the division.

RFU Executive President Bill Sweeney explained that the funds had been reduced due to the lack of return on the increase in investment and argued that the Championship does not play a key role in the development of players for the England team.

He said: "This is a decision based on a principle of ensuring that investment levels are geared towards a clear return on investment. We must ensure that every pound spent is clearly justified.

"The decision taken in 2015 to significantly increase the funding of the Championship was against a set of objectives and results that we do not believe have been achieved."

Bill Sweeney says the RFU's decision to cut funds will not affect the ability of Championship clubs to gain promotion

"Ultimately, the difference in funding levels between the current agreement and our new commitment will not be the deciding factor for clubs with promotional aspirations and will always require an additional investment."

"The entrance door is still open for clubs to enter the Premier League if they have the necessary financial resources and meet the minimum standards required.

"The Championship is, and will continue to be, a useful way for players to gain additional development experience, but we don't think it's the main place where Premier League and England players are discovered and developed."

As with the previous agreement, the financing elements will be limited and increased for the player's medical insurance, and will be conditioned on the fulfillment of the objectives of qualified England players.

The London Scotsman, who ranks second in the championship, expressed disappointment with the decision of the RFU.

One statement said: "The RFU's decision to cut the funds for the Championship in half will result in fundamental changes in the league and its clubs.

"The president, president and management of London Scottish will be in immediate consultation with all interested parties to achieve the most positive outcome for players and club staff."

The president of Nottingham, Alistair Bow, strongly condemned the decision of the RFU and said: "The Rugby Board of Nottingham is extremely disappointed with the announcement of the RFU and the subsequent reduction of funds.

"We are even more disappointed and somewhat surprised by the secret and deplorable way in which we feel this has been communicated."