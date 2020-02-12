Reviewing the 18 surviving winners who are not in season 40

Jeff Probst I never thought it would happen.
While Survivor Fans have always dreamed of having a season full of past winners, the success of CBS did not believe they could get some of the most infamous Sole Survivors of the program, icons like Boston Rob, Ethan Zohn and Parvati Shallow, to return, since many of them had rejected previous opportunities to compete again after their victories. But then something funny happened: while they came up with the theme of the 40th season (and the 20th anniversary), they decided to ask.
"No one said we hadn't asked for it," Probst told ET Canada, and then admitted: "It took them a couple of minutes."
So yes, Survivor is giving fans a season of all winners, as Winners at War premieres tonight on CBS, with 20 Sole Survivors gathered in Fiji to tease, overcome and survive the $ 2 million grand prize. But that means that 18 winners do not participate in the season, and some viewers are upset to see that their favorites are out of the final list.
So how did the producers decide who to invite? It was mostly strategy.
"We called most winners just to see their level of interest, but we had a general idea," Probst explained. "It was not for lack of respect for the people we did not invite, it was more that we wanted to try a little of the first days, a little of the middle, a little towards the end and a little of at this time. So we could have a combination of different game styles, different ages, different types of people and we have it. It worked better than I ever dreamed. "
While some previous winners have remained out of public reach since their last tribal council, others are refuting the claim that they were contacted around season 40.
So what are the 18 winners who don't compete in Winners at War so far? And why were some of them not returned?
Let's take a look at the only survivors like Earl Cole, Tina Wesson, Todd Herzogand, of course, the OG winner himself, Richard Hatch….
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20121026 / 634.hatch.ls.112612_copy.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 244651″ alt=”Richard Hatch, Survivor – Season 1″/>
Season 1: Richard Hatch
The last survivor of OG, Richard, now 58, will not return to have the opportunity to earn $ 2 million, which makes sense since he is one of the most polarizing winners the program has had, and in an interview with US Weekly UU.Probst said, "Given its history in our program, it didn't seem appropriate."
After serving a sentence in federal prison for not paying taxes on his first season (as well as other income) and causing controversy when he returned to play again in 2004 for All the stars season when he was accused of rubbing against shipwrecked companions Sue Bird When he competed in a nude challenge, Probst explained to the magazine: "The most important consideration was & # 39; where is the show now? & # 39; and & # 39; do these 20 winners represent today's show? & # 39; In that sense, we don't feel Rich fit the equation. "
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019414 / rs_634x1024-190514190238-634-Tina-Wesson-survivor-winner-me-51419.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1005242″ alt=”Tina Wesson, Survivor – Season 2″/>
Season 2: Tina Wesson
While there was no official reason given for the absence of the first winner of all winners' departure, the fact that he played another two seasons for mediocre results (he was voted first during All the stars and was voted during Blood against water only having been rejected immediately for the second time after returning to the game) may have contributed to the decision-making process.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019414 / rs_1024x759-190514190133-634-Vecepia-Towery-survivor-winner-me-51419.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1005240″ alt=”Vecepia Towery, Survivor – Season 4″/>
Season 4: Vecepia Towery
Although she won Survivor: Marquesas in a closed vote of 4 to 3, Vicepia said in the Talking to T-Bird Podcast that never called her about her possible participation in the season of all winners. "Zero, none, nilch," he said when asked if he had any contact with someone in production. "Not even a phone call to say, & # 39; Hey, we think of you … & # 39; No, nothing."
But Vee said it's fine without going back to Survivor, saying: "I can't complain, life is good."
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019414 / rs_634x1024-190514190055-634-Brian-Heidik – survivor-winner-me-51419.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1005239″ alt=”Brian Heidik, Survivor – Season 5″/>
Season 5: Brian Heidik
Given his meeting with the law since the headlines since his victory in 2002, with Brian arrested in 2006 for minor crimes of aggression and animal cruelty after his then wife Charmaine Costigan He called police claiming he had shot a puppy with a bow and arrow (and this incident occurred after Charmaine was arrested for spousal abuse after allegedly hitting him in the nose in 2002 just before the final issuance of his season), fans did not expect to see This past winner returns.
"I don't think he has adapted to real life since then," Charmaine told the Journal-Constitution about the impact Brian's time on the program had on him after his arrest.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2018115 / rs_634x1024-180215110913-634-Jenna-Morasca-survivor-amazon.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 888190″ alt=”Jenna Morasca, Survivor: The Amazon”/>
Season 6: Jenna Morasca
While her ex-shipwrecked boyfriend Ethan zohn is back to compete for another chance to become the only Survivor, Jenna is not back after winning Survivor: the Amazon and has faced some personal obstacles since his Amazon win.
In 2018, the reality TV veteran was arrested for DUI and drug possession after allegedly biting a police officer after being treated for an apparent overdose.
Jenna had previously returned to compete during the All the stars season, but he had to leave the program to be with his dying mother, who died of breast cancer days after she returned home; Jenna also lost her father in 2016.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019414 / rs_634x1024-190514185855-634-Chris-Daugherty-survivor-winner-me-51419.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1005236″ alt=”Chris Daugherty, Survivor – Season 9″/>
Season 9: Chris Daugherty
The construction worker who was the only survivor in Vanuatu has not been heard much in recent years and is likely to be only a victim in the search for producers to stack the cast with winners from all ages of the show.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019414 / rs_634x1024-190514185822-634-Tom-Westman-survivor-winner-me-51419.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1005235″ alt=”Tom Westman, Survivor – Season 10″/>
Season 10: Tom Westman
The fireman played one of the first Survivormost impressive games, winning five immunity idols, so fans were a bit discouraged at not seeing the Palau Winner, who became an insurance salesman, returned for the 40th season. It could be because producers expect to gather a mix of different generations of players.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019414 / rs_634x1024-190514185721-634-Aras-Baskauskas-survivor-winner-me-51419.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1005233″ alt=”Aras Baskauskas, Survivor – Season 12″/>
Season 12: Aras Baskauskas
Since winning Panama, Aras opened a yoga studio in Cape Town and married Christy Peterson in 2015. The two founded their successful clothing line, Christy Dawn, together, and have two children.
Before the premiere of season 40, Aras Instagram published an edited letter that Probst had sent to the returning winner Kim Spradlin Wolfe, insinuating that he had rejected the opportunity to play again to be with his family.
"I was beginning to think he had forgotten me," he captioned the image of Photoshop. "But you know what they say, never make assumptions!"
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019414 / rs_634x1024-190514185606-634-Earl-Cole-survivor-winner-me-51419.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1005231″ alt=”Earl Cole, Survivor – Season 14″/>
Season 14: Earl Cole
Survivor The first unanimous winner does not return to action in season 40, but not because the producers were not interested. In May 2019, Earl and his wife welcomed their second child three months earlier, and Earl explained during a Reddit AMA: "I knew I wouldn't go. My daughter had just left the hospital, after being there for 3 months." . ! I was in dad's serious mode. There is no time to go play, no matter how special the season is. "
He continued: "I was invited to return 4 different times, but the schedules simply did not match my work schedule. I told them that if there was ever a winner, I would be there! CBS knew I had just had a newborn baby, so that S40 was out of the question. The timing was bad. I received calls from other winners to see if I was going. 🙂 "
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019414 / rs_634x1024-190514185530-634-Todd-Herzog-survivor-winner-me-51419.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1005230″ alt=”Todd Herzog, Survivor – Season 15″/>
Season 15: Todd Herzog
While Todd expressed interest in returning during a Reddit AMA last year and said: "Of course I would play again! A season of winners would be radical or winners vs. finalists," the winner of Survivor: China It is not one of the 20 shipwrecked.
But after his victory in 2007, Todd struggled publicly with alcoholism, appearing as a frequent guest at theand Dr. Phil Show. He made headlines in 2017 when he told Stat and The Boston Globe that the show's producers supplied him with alcohol and Xanax before taking him to the stage during his infamous appearance in 2013, when he blew a .5 in a breathalyzer test. (He appeared again in 2016, revealing that he had relapsed).
A program representative denied the claims and told E! News, "Stat's article does not describe fairly or precisely the methods of Dr. Phil, the television show or his mission to educate millions of viewers about drug and alcohol addiction. The program does not give them drugs neither alcohol to their guests nor any other suggestions otherwise are wandering nonsense. "
Now sober, Todd is engaged and plans a wedding in November 2020.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019414 / rs_634x1024-190514185427-634-Bob-Crowley-survivor-winner-me-51419.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1005228″ alt=”Bob Crowley, Survivor – Season 17″/>
Season 17: Bob Crowley
The oldest Survivor winner to date (winning the final vote when he was 57 years old), the former teacher and fan favorite (also won the season's survey player, adding another $ 100,000 to his winnings) will not return for season 40. And according to a kind message that responded on Twitter, he was never contacted.
"If they had called me, I would have left, if you need a guest to be in the program." the proud Mainer wrote.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019414 / rs_634x1024-190514185356-634-James-Thomas-Jr – survivor-winner-me-51419.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id = "1005227″ alt=”James Thomas Jr, Survivor – Season 18″/>
Season 18: James "JT,quot; Thomas Jr.
Sometimes, the good guys finish first and it's not that exciting.
While winning his first season, winning the second unanimous final vote of the program, JT has returned twice, playing in the 20 seasons (as a member of the tribe of heroes in Heroes against villains) and 34, when I was the fifth person voted in Game changers. But it was a notoriously bad move to give his idol to "villain,quot; Russell Hantz and, consequently, it was voted that JT is remembered for more than his victory.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019414 / rs_634x1024-190514185310-634-Natalie-White-survivor-winner-me-51419.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1005226″ alt=”Natalie White, Survivor – Season 19″/>
Season 19: Natalie White
Unfortunately for Natalie, she is considered by many to be one of the "worst,quot; winners in the history of the show, as she won Russell Hantz in the disappointing Samoa final, with Probst even saying: "I think Russell was the victim of a jury of bitter people … This season was so uneven in terms of a person (Russell) who completely dominates the game that doesn't give him the money and the title is a little silly ".
Since her victory in 2009, Natalie, now 36, has been quiet Survivor world, in addition to organizing a special preview of 2010 for TV Guide Network.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020111 / rs_634x1024-200211142457-634-survivor-2-11-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1073005″ alt=”Jud Birza, Survivor – Season 21″/>
Season 21: Jud "Fabio,quot; Birza
At just 21 years old when he won the final vote of the tribal council, Fabio is still the youngest winner of Survivorpounding Chase Rice in a vote of 5 to 4 in the Old vs. Season. Young
But shortly after his victory, the male model was arrested for skateboarding under the influence of Santa Monica in 2011. And, due to his new cash flow, he was released after posting $ 37,000 and picked up in a limousine. In 2012, he confirmed that he was married and that the couple welcomed a daughter.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019414 / rs_634x1024-190514184840-634-John-Cochran-survivor-winner-me-51419.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1005220″ alt=”John Cochran, Survivor – Season 26″/>
Season 26: John Cochran
The winner of Fans vs. Favorites He has decided to stay out of the season for all winners, even if Probst really wanted him back.
"I can tell you that of all the people we wanted," said the host Entertainment Weekly"I would say that Cochran is the only one who would have been on the list (where) if I had said yes, I would probably have a place in the program."
But Cochran, 33, had previously said his time competing in Survivor (After competing for the first time in season 23 before his victory in season 26) he was finished and is now a television writer working for CBS.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019414 / rs_634x1024-190514184614-634-Mike-Holloway-survivor-winner-me-51419.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1005216″ alt=”Mike Holloway, Survivor – Season 30″/>
Season 30: Mike Holloway
the Worlds apart The winner, who was a Texas oil driller when he competed before starting a line of T-shirts, revealed to an inquisitive fan on Instagram that he "was not asked,quot; to be part of the season 40 cast.
Has been dating Eldest brother Season 17 contestant Meg Maley for more than four years
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 433px,quot; data-width = "433,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019031 / rs_634x951-190131102403-112748_1079b.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 977201″ alt=”Survivor: Edge of Extinction”/>
Season 38: Chris Underwood
The unexpected winner of Edge of Extinction, taking home the $ 1 million after being voted at the beginning of the game thanks to the polarizing turn that allowed a play to re-enter the game just before the end, Chris's season ended only a few days before season 40 He began filming, making his return virtually impossible.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 451px,quot; data-width = "451,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201989 / rs_711x1024-190909103645-1024.survivor-tommy-lp.9919.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1029718″ alt=”Survivor, Season 39, Tommy”/>
Season 39: Tommy Sheehan
The most recent winner was a change too fast given the filming schedule of the success of the CBS reality for the school teacher to return, with the beginning of Winners at war starting only a few weeks later Island of the idols He finished his time in Fiji, before Tommy knew he had won.
Survivor: winners at war opens on Wednesday, February 12 at 8 p.m. in CBS.
