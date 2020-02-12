Reviewing the 18 surviving winners who are not in season 40

Jeff Probst I never thought it would happen.

While Survivor Fans have always dreamed of having a season full of past winners, the success of CBS did not believe they could get some of the most infamous Sole Survivors of the program, icons like Boston Rob, Ethan Zohn and Parvati Shallow, to return, since many of them had rejected previous opportunities to compete again after their victories. But then something funny happened: while they came up with the theme of the 40th season (and the 20th anniversary), they decided to ask.

"No one said we hadn't asked for it," Probst told ET Canada, and then admitted: "It took them a couple of minutes."

So yes, Survivor is giving fans a season of all winners, as Winners at War premieres tonight on CBS, with 20 Sole Survivors gathered in Fiji to tease, overcome and survive the $ 2 million grand prize. But that means that 18 winners do not participate in the season, and some viewers are upset to see that their favorites are out of the final list.