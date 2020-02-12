Revealed: Your Man Utd & # 39; 99 vs Liverpool & # 39; 20 combined XI | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML0b8404a42b9f8de5d446a7dd59083d4b11% %MINIFYHTML0b8404a42b9f8de5d446a7dd59083d4b12%

We ask you to choose your combined XI of the winning team of the Manchester United triplet in 1999 and the dominant team of Liverpool today, and the results are in …

You chose six Manchester United players in the combined XI, including the full four-man midfield that helped Sir Alex Ferguson's team to the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in the 1998/99 season.

However, only one United defender is on the side, with the two Liverpool sides involved and an Anfield line by Sadio Mane and Mo Salah.

Peter Schmeichel won the battle of the goalkeepers by quite a margin, while Virgil van Dijk is associated with Jaap Stam in a central association he must fear.

Gary Neville of Sky Sports himself arrives at the bank, along with teammate Andy Cole and three Liverpool players at Alisson, Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino.

Results from 11.30 a.m., February 12

XI combined: Schmeichel, Alexander-Arnold, Stam, Van Dijk, Robertson; Beckham, Scholes, Keane, Giggs; Salah, Mane

Subs: Alisson, G Neville, Henderson, Firmino, Cole

And who would win?

We also asked him which side would be victorious if the two faced each other face and, as expected, the result was as tight as possible.

Manchester United has just won 52 percent of the votes, out of more than 100,000 votes.

Steve McClaren's opinion: Van Dijk only

Virgil van Dijk is the only Liverpool player who made Steve McClaren's combined XI

Speaking in Sky sports news, Steve McClaren, who was deputy manager of Ferguson in 1999, believes that only the center of the Netherlands, Virgil van Dijk, would fit into United's XI 1999 …

Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson sided, but Andrew Cole, Dwight Yorke and Denis Irwin did not.

"Virgil van Dijk with Jaap Stam, that would be invincible. No one would overcome them.

"But for me, seriously, only Van Dijk would enter that team. When you look at the Manchester United team, that's the leadership in the whole team, and leadership was the key."

"Liverpool is developing that now."

