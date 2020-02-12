Renault explains the launch minus a car while trying to recover the room

%MINIFYHTML3c828faa94744fb9643ff32287d153d311% %MINIFYHTML3c828faa94744fb9643ff32287d153d312%

Cyril Abiteboul makes fun of the "fake cars,quot; and says that the new Renault will be revealed in the tests of Barcelona; The goal of the team is to recover fourth place in F1 2020 with a new pairing of Ricciardo and Ocon







%MINIFYHTML3c828faa94744fb9643ff32287d153d313% %MINIFYHTML3c828faa94744fb9643ff32287d153d314%

%MINIFYHTML3c828faa94744fb9643ff32287d153d315% %MINIFYHTML3c828faa94744fb9643ff32287d153d316%

Renault has declared its intention to rediscover its momentum of Formula 1 in 2020 when they launched their season, minus the new RS20 car, in Paris.

But the absence of his new challenger at the event on the Champs Elysees was unimportant according to team leader Cyril Abiteboul, who said he didn't want to present "fake cars,quot; before they finished.

Instead, Renault revealed RS20 digital teasing before its Barcelona test debut next week, when it will run with a special winter livery in the hands of Daniel Ricciardo and the new French signing Esteban Ocon.

Abiteboul told Abiteboul that, apparently in a revelation of the rivals. Sky sports: "I am a bit frustrated to see comments from people on social networks trying to interpret cars that are not the real car.

"There is no way we can have a car here because, frankly, the car is still in pieces, still produced or sent to Barcelona."

"I don't want to be silly with people, I think people deserve reality, and they don't deserve false information, or fake cars. Therefore, I don't want to present fake cars. So no cars, car renders, some glimpses of the livery and for the real car they will see it in action in Barcelona next week. "

3:12 Daniel Ricciardo tells Sky F1 why he thinks he and Renault are in good shape to enjoy a stronger 2020 season Daniel Ricciardo tells Sky F1 why he thinks he and Renault are in good shape to enjoy a stronger 2020 season

What are Renault's goals for F1 2020?

Renault faces a crucial year in 2020 after stepping back last season, when they expected to approach the & # 39; three big & # 39; F1, but instead fell to fifth place behind McLaren.

It was somewhat surprising considering that they had Ricciardo, attracted to Red Bull, in the car.

But the Australian, at the beginning of the second season of his two-year contract, said he was "very sure,quot; that he will offer a podium for Renault in F1 2020.

"We hope the drivers' titles are just around the corner soon, but it is still too early, at least on this project," said Ricciardo, who is competing in his tenth season of F1.

"When I signed the contract with Renault, I saw a podium there. I believed in this two-year window, so I am still very confident and optimistic, we will have the opportunity to get one this year."

"I'm sure it will be better than last year, but I don't want to jump the gun. We will be realistic, I think the immediate goal is to return to the room, stand out in the midfield."

"I am eager to compete and get everything better than last year, which I know can be personal and team level."

More to follow …