Remy Ma stuns Versace at the Wendy Williams show

Remy Ma appeared on the Wendy Williams Show and was surprised with Versace. Both Remy and Wendy Williams shared photos and videos of the appearance and fans love the rapper's glamorous appearance. Versace dress from head to toe in Versace, Remy used the Barocco Versace V silk and short-sleeved mini-dress that sells for approximately $ 1930. Remy looked beautiful with the elegant print on the dress that featured half-length puffy sleeves. , a golden and black baroque pattern on a white background and the large "V,quot; logo on the front. The Versace dress is made of silk twill and features a trompe l & # 39; oeil edge.

The short length of the dress allowed Remy to show her toned legs and her perfect figure.

For footwear, Remy stayed with Versace and chose to use matching Versace pumps that sell for approximately $ 1300.

Remy shared several of his photos of the Wendy Williams set with his 7.8 million Instagram followers. You can see those photos in the slide show below.

Remy also took time to talk to Wendy about this Valentine's Day. Remy has been married to her husband Papoose for 12 years and she talked a little about her plans.

You can watch that video below.

Remy also talked about his new On Revolt program called State of the Culture. You can listen to that video segment below.

Remy Ma talks about the drama with Brittany Taylor and her new show @ revolttv & # 39; State of the Culture & # 39 ;. Go to our IG Story and swipe up to see the full interview on WendyShow.com. # RemyMa #WendyWilliams

In addition to Remy's beautiful Versace outfit, she looked beautiful with her hair with an off-center part and two shiny clips she wore in her hair. Hairstyle in loose waves, Remy's hair flowed over her shoulder and almost reached her waist.

Remy's makeup looked beautiful with a bright, naked lipstick and a smoky eyeshadow for her eyes framed under thick eyelashes.

Fans shared their comments on the Instagram pages of Remy and Wendy and many praised the mother of two 39-year-old children for her beauty.

What do you think of the Remy Ma Versace outfit she wore at the Wendy Williams Show?



