Remy Ma says that Brittney Taylor has "problems", mocks her lack of spelling of "deformation"

Remy Malife has been good with her baby and husband Indian baby. The television star, who no longer faces jail for his previous "Love and Hip Hop: New York"co-star Brittney taylorThe assault charge opens on the drama during its appearance on "The Wendy Williams Show "on Tuesday, February 11.

"The case was totally dismissed, totally. Get it out of my room," Remy shared to the host. "I don't want to say his name because he could try to sue me for & # 39; deformation & # 39;. This is how he spelled it," he continued, making antics to Brittney who wrote the word "defamation" wrong in an Instagram post in which he criticized Remy for mentioning the case on the show.

"I feel that many times, when you are in the public eye, there is a goal in you," said the rapper. "I think she has her own problems with herself. I don't think she's specific to me because I didn't do anything to the girl. That's what she's doing. I have bigger and better things to worry about [her]."

During the interview, Remy also made things clear about her relationship with Eve or any other rapper. "I really don't have any problem with any of the women," he said. "I think right now, it's a great space for women in hip hop in general and the problem is that sometimes I think it's the other people abroad who say," Oh, don't work with her because you're going to raise it "or" Don't work with her because you don't need her. " "

"They are never really women. When I met City girls They were super great. I talk to [Cardi B] all the time and we meet friends in common, but it's like when it comes to working together, it's other people who have their hands on it, "he continued.

In addition, Remy mocked that the next season of REVOLT TV's "State of the Culture" would be different from other programs. She credited it to the co-hosts, Joe Budden, Jinx Y Eboni K. Williams, which keep it unfiltered and raw.