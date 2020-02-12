Relive the love story of pregnant Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

congratulations to Sophie Turner Y Joe Jonas!
the game of Thrones star and the Jonas brothers Singer expects her first child together, sources confirm E! News. This exciting news comes almost a year after the couple said "Yes, I want,quot; at a surprise wedding ceremony in Las Vegas. As fans will remember, Sophie, 23, and Joe, 30, got married in Sin City after attending the Billboard Music Awards 2019 In May.
A few months later, celebrities enjoyed a second wedding ceremony with their loved ones, this time in southern France.
"Sophie was wearing a long lace dress with sleeves. Her hair was loose with a veil and light makeup," a source told E! News in June. "Joe and Sophie cried as they read their vows. Everyone stood up and cheered and had a big smile when they left as a couple. It was an emotional ceremony."
Sophie game of Thrones co-star, Maisie williams, was among her best friends included in her wedding party.
Joe and Sophie first provoked rumors of romance in 2016, when they were seen spending time together on the MTV EMA. After that time, the celebrity couple became inseparable, traveling together around the world.
In October 2017, the couple announced their commitment to the world, sharing the sweet news with their fans on social networks.
"I said yes," Sophie told her Instagram followers, along with a picture of her beautiful ring.
Joe also told his fans: "She said yes."
In celebration of the wonderful news about babies of Sophie and Joe, we are taking a look at their love story! From the first photo that began the relationship buzzed until their wedding and beyond!
Check out the gallery below to revisit Sophie and Joe's romance!
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2016106 / rs_1024x759-161106172418-1024.Sophie-Turner-Joe-Jonas-Tumblr-2.kg.110616.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data- id = "764078″ alt=”Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Tumblr”/>
Courtesy of Anne Charlotte
Look of Love
The rumors of romance spun while Sophie Turner Y Joe Jonas They were first seen together on the MTV EMA in November 2016.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20161130 / rs_634x1024-161230162310-634.Joe-Jonas-Sophie-Turner-Miami.kg.123016.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 776563″ alt=”Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner”/>
INSTARimages.com
welcome to Miami
The duo held hands in Miami in December 2016.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201707 / rs_634x1024-170107080652-634.joe-jonas-sophie-turner.cm.1716.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 777902″ alt=”Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner”/>
AKM-GSI
Reach
The lovebirds were seen arriving at the CAA Golden Globes party at Catch LA in December 2016.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017019 / rs_634x1024-170119091950-634.Sophie-Turner-Joe-Jonas-JR-011917.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 780936″ alt=”Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner”/>
AKM-GSI
Election Couple
In January 2017, the hot couple left a party after the People Awards Awards party organized by DNCE. The couple went hand in hand and then got into a car together.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201733 / rs_634x1024-170403093313-634-Joe-Jonas-Sophie-Turner-JR-040317.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 800127″ alt=”Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner”/>
BKNY / AKM-GSI
Arm in arm
The duo crossed their arms after a dinner at Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201726 / rs_634x1024-170306040730-634-JoeJonas_SophieTurner-LA-MK030617.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 793305″ alt=” Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner “/>
Hollywood To You / Star Max / GC Images
March on
The couple was seen at LAX on March 5, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017314 / rs_634x1024-170414072916-634-Joe-Jonas-Sophie-Turner-JR-041417.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 802798″ alt=”Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner”/>
Moryc Welt / FAMEFLYNET PHOTOS
New children in the block
The singer was seen taking a romantic walk with his girlfriend, who was wearing a New Kids on the Block t-shirt, by the SoHo district of New York City on April 13, 2017. Joe was seen writing on his hands courtesy of his new lady, some of whom say "Joe is good for me."
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 600px,quot; data-width = "600,quot; data-height = "600,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201742 / rs_600x600-170502043544-600.sophie-turner-joe-jonas.5217.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 807258″ alt=”Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas”/>
I Heart NY
The couple was photographed in New York City in May.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017915 / rs_634x1024-171015110121-634.turner.cm.101517.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 854207″ alt=”Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner”/>
Raymond Hall / GC Images
Jean Genies
Swinging denim looks in denim, Joe and Sophie went out to the SoHo neighborhood of New York on May 3, 2017.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017329 / rs_634x1024-170429184523-634.Sophie-Turner-Joe-Jonas-New-York-City.kg.042917.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data -id = "806593″ alt=”Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas”/>
J. Webber / Splash News
Work it out
With training clothes, the two held hands while taking a romantic walk in the East Village neighborhood of New York.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017512 / rs_634x1024-170612094552-634.Joe-Jonas-Sophie-Turner-Venice-JR-061217.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 821397″ alt=”Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner”/>
Malibu Joe / / BACKGRID
Warriors of the weekend
The duo walked by the arm as they strolled through Venice, CA. Joe looked like a tourist, with a small camera and taking pictures around the city. Joe and Sophie chose a local restaurant for lunch in the courtyard to end their weekend.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 431px,quot; data-width = "431,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201787 / rs_634x956-170907131314-634-Joe-Jonas-Sophie-Turner-JR-090717.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 842606″ alt=”Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas”/>
James Devaney / GC Images
Puppies love
The couple walked their dog on September 7, 2017 in New York City.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201881 / rs_1024x759-180901074258-1024-joe-jonas-sophie-turner.cm.9118.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 936550″ alt=”Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, US Open, PDA”/>
Gotham / GC Images
PDA Alert!
The two were made at the US Open. UU. Of 2018.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201942 / rs_634x1024-190502071644-634-Joe-Jonas-Sophie-Turner-34-Restauant-LND-LT-050219-BGUS_1290506_032.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 = output-jpg ? fit = inside | 900: 650 = output- 90 "data-id =" 1001618″ alt=”Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner”/>
@MARKMILANTHEPAPARAZZIMAN / BACKGRID
Double date
In restaurant 34 in London, the beloved couple joined Nick Jonas and then girlfriend Priyanka Chopra to help celebrate the 36th birthday of the Bollywood star in July 2018.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2018928 / rs_634x1024-181028120336-634-sophie-turner-joe-jonas.cm.102818.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 951497″ alt=”Joe Jonas, Halloween, Sophie Turner”/>
Maciel / NGRE / BACKGRID
Halloween is here
For the holidays of October 2018, he dressed blatantly like her game of Thrones character, Sansa Stark. She was like an adorable elephant.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2018114 / rs_634x1024-181204085757-634×1024-sophie-turner-joe-jonas-priyankanickwedding-gj-12-4-18.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data -id = "961851″ alt=”Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, marriage ceremony”/>
MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Luxurious looks
The couple celebrated the wedding of their brother Nick Jonas with Priyanka Chopra in Dehli, India, on December 4, 2018.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019220 / rs_1024x759-190320044547-1024-Joe-Jonas-Sophie-Turner-NYC-Hockey-LT-032019-shutterstock_editorial_10160890bx_huge.jpg? fit = inside | 9put: 6 = human.jpg? fit = inside | 9put: 6 = data-id = "990494″ alt=”Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, hockey game”/>
JD Images / Shutterstock
Melt the heart
She warmed him with a kiss on the cheek in a Rangers hockey match vs. Red Wings of March 2019 in New York.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 519px,quot; data-width = "519,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201936 / rs_634x793-190406113217-634-jonas-brothers-priyanka-chopra-danielle-jonas-sophie-turner-040519.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data -id = "994930″ alt=”Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Danielle Jonas, Jonas Brothers”/>
Instagram / Priyanka Chopra
Sucker for you
The actress, along with Chopra and Danielle Jonas“I support her boyfriend and her brothers Nick and Joe at their April 2019 concert at Champs Downtown, a bar at Penn State University.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201933 / rs_634x1024-190403153146-634-joe-jonas-sophie-turner-game-of-thrones-season8.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data- id = "994178″ alt=”Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere”/>
Andrew H. Walker / Variety / REX / Shutterstock
Rulers of Winterfell
the game of Thrones Fan was happy to be his plus one at the season eight premiere of HBO's success in New York on April 3, 2019.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 600px,quot; data-width = "600,quot; data-height = "600,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019712 / rs_600x600-190812155909-GOT_Reunion.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1024062″ alt=”Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner”/>
Queen of the north
the game of Thrones actress shamelessly meets with Jack gleeson, her tyrannical lover of the show, with her real-life boyfriend inside the show's premiere party.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201942 / rs_1024x759-190502071521-1024-Sophie-Turner-Joe-Jonas-Billboard-Awards-LT-050219-GettyImages-1146418998.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1001616″ alt=”Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Billboard Music Awards 2019″/>
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic for dcp
They do!
After the Billboard Music Awards on May 1, the duo surprised fans with a surprise wedding at a local Las Vegas chapel. While the couple exchanged ring pops, an Elvis impersonator officiated, friend Diplo captured the moment for Instagram live.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201946 / rs_634x1024-190506180018-634-Joe-Jonas-Sophie-turner-GettyImages-1147428832.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1002881″ alt=”Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, 2019 Met Gala, Couples”/>
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue
Power couple
After getting married in Sin City, the newlyweds lit up the Met Gala 2019 red carpet with their striking designs and demure poses. This marked their first official event as a married couple.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019520 / rs_634x1024-190620152844-634-joe-sophie-red-pants-me-62019.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1013677″ alt=”Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner “/>
Brian Ach / Getty images for Louis Vuitton
Fashion statements
The couple served Lewis at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 show in New York City.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201953 / rs_634x1024-190603192101-634-sophie-turner-joe-jonas-JB-movie-amazon-premiere-me-6319.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1010146″ alt=”Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, movie premiere & # 39; Chasing Happiness & # 39;”/>
Rob Latour / Variety / Shutterstock
Chasing happiness
The couple brings the sparkle and glamor to the Jonas brothers& # 39; Chasing happiness documentary premiere
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019520 / rs_634x1024-190620152749-634-joe-jonas-sophie-turner-dark-phoenix-me-62019.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data- id = "1013676″ alt=”Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas”/>
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic
Make a pose
The two lovebirds attend the Dark fenix Los Angeles premiere and the singer of "Sucker,quot; could not be more astonished at its protagonist. "I am very proud of you @sophiet and how hard you worked on this movie," he shares on Instagram. "You did the research, you did the job and you complied. I loved this movie!"
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019418 / rs_634x1024-190518135012-634-joe-jonas-sophie-turner-dogs.cm.51819.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1006253″ alt=”Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner”/>
Gotham / GC Images
Dogs day
The newlyweds go for a walk in the afternoon with their dogs, Porky and Waldo.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 600px,quot; data-width = "600,quot; data-height = "600,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019712 / rs_600x600-190812155909-ParisianKiss.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1024061″ alt=”Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner”/>
We will always have Paris
The two kiss in front of the Eiffel tower just a week before getting married at a second wedding ceremony in France.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 600px,quot; data-width = "600,quot; data-height = "600,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019712 / rs_600x600-190812155908-JoeSophieDog.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1024060″ alt=”Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner”/>
Hugs friends
Jonas shared this sweet snapshot on Instagram with the subtitle "Strong Nap Game."
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019524 / rs_1024x759-190624164701-1024-joe-jonas-sophie-turner-taking-pics-me-62419.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data- id = "1014185″ alt=”Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas”/>
Neil Warner / MEGA
Instagram husband
The two have fun at the Tuileries Garden in Paris days before their second wedding.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019524 / rs_634x1024-190624185709-634-sophie-turner-joe-jonas-blazer-me-62419.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1014219″ alt=”Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas”/>
KCS Presse / MEGA
L & # 39; Amour
The two are seen in France days before their second wedding.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 600px,quot; data-width = "600,quot; data-height = "600,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201964 / rs_600x600-190704080000-600-sophie-turner-joe-jonas-wedding-cjh-070319.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1016364″ alt=”Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Wedding”/>
Instagram / corbingurkin
You can kiss the bride again!
The radiant couple walks down the hall after their second ceremony. Turner wore an impressive Louis Vuitton dress designed as it was only eclipsed by the bride.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019629 / rs_634x1024-190729160306-634-joe-jonas-sophie-turner-shoppinf-smiles-me-72919.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data- id = "1021503″ alt=”Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas “/>
PapCulture / BACKGRID
Burnin & # 39; Up
The couple took time from their busy schedule to shop together in New York City.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201993 / rs_634x1024-191003163538-634-sophie-turner-joe-jonas-shot2-me-10319.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1037805″ alt=”Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner”/>
Say Cheese! / GC Images
Hand to hand
The married duo wore matching tattoos in honor of their beloved dog, Waldo, who died in a strange accident while heading for lunch in New York City.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201993 / rs_634x1024-191003172955-634-sophie-turner-joe-jonas-shot5-me-10319.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1037840″ alt=”Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner”/>
SPW / SplashNews.com
Leading the way
The singer and actress went out together at Craig & # 39; s in West Hollywood after the Jonas Brothers won two Teen Choice Awards.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019716 / rs_634x1024-190816184753-634.joe-jonas-sophie-turner.ct.081619.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1025075″ alt=”Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, birthday”/>
Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com
Time to celebrate
The couple smiled as they wore party hats to celebrate Jonas' 30th birthday at Sarabeth's restaurant in New York.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019717 / rs_634x1024-190817152206-634-sophie-turner-joe-jonas-birthday-james-bond-instagram-cjh-081719.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1025139″ alt=”Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, 30, birthday, party, James Bond, Instagram”/>
Instagram / Sophie Turner
The big 3-0
The lovebirds continued the 30th birthday celebration with a James Bond themed party in New York City.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201993 / rs_634x1024-191003172648-634-sophie-turner-joe-jonas-shot4-me-10319.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1037838″ alt=”Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner”/>
SplashNews.com
Dynamic duo
the game of Thrones Star joined her husband for lunch with her brothers, Nick and Kevin, on a day off from the Happiness Begins tour.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201993 / rs_634x1024-191003172432-634-sophie-turner-joe-jonas-shot3-me-10319.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1037836″ alt=”Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner”/>
DIGGZY / SplashNews.com
All smiles
The two enjoyed an afternoon of last-minute shopping for the MTV Video Music Awards 2019 in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201993 / rs_634x1024-191003163404-634-sophie-turner-joe-jonas-shot1-me-10319.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1037804″ alt=”Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner “/>
Raymond Hall / GC Images
VMA ready
The glamorous couple showed their fashionable A game while heading to the 2019 VMA.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201993 / rs_634x1024-191003174129-634-sophie-turner-joe-jonas-shot7-me-10319.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1037845″ alt=”Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner “/>
@JosiahWPhotos / BACKGRID
Great couple
The duo took a moment to relax before Jonas performed with his brothers at Madison Square Garden in New York.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020022 / rs_634x1024-200122134713-634.joe-jonas-sophie-turner-2.ct.012220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1065734″ alt=”Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards”/>
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Baby news!
Several outlets report that Sophie is pregnant! This will be the couple's first child together.
