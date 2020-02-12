Relive the love story of pregnant Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

%MINIFYHTML2ab62dc9f7ed3ced8b1f557dd0ce828713% %MINIFYHTML2ab62dc9f7ed3ced8b1f557dd0ce828714%

congratulations to Sophie Turner Y Joe Jonas!

the game of Thrones star and the Jonas brothers Singer expects her first child together, sources confirm E! News. This exciting news comes almost a year after the couple said "Yes, I want,quot; at a surprise wedding ceremony in Las Vegas. As fans will remember, Sophie, 23, and Joe, 30, got married in Sin City after attending the Billboard Music Awards 2019 In May.

A few months later, celebrities enjoyed a second wedding ceremony with their loved ones, this time in southern France.

"Sophie was wearing a long lace dress with sleeves. Her hair was loose with a veil and light makeup," a source told E! News in June. "Joe and Sophie cried as they read their vows. Everyone stood up and cheered and had a big smile when they left as a couple. It was an emotional ceremony."

Sophie game of Thrones co-star, Maisie williams, was among her best friends included in her wedding party.