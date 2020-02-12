Rebecca Black talks about being bullied after the viral success of & # 39; Friday & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLcc69865b5bd27c4eb12d4f6e22e1caa311% %MINIFYHTMLcc69865b5bd27c4eb12d4f6e22e1caa312%

Rebecca Black You are well acquainted with the negative effects that came along with instant fame. Nine years after becoming a sensation on the Internet with its simple debut "Friday," the YouTube star was sincere about being a victim of harassment after her viral success.

Commemorating the anniversary of the 2011 anthem, the 22-year-old shared a long Instagram post about what she had to endure since then. "9 years ago, today a music video of a song called & # 39; Friday & # 39; was uploaded to the Internet. Above all, I just wish I could go back and talk to my 13-year-old self who was terribly ashamed of herself and fearful of the world, "he began.

"To my 15-year-old self that I felt I had no one to talk to about the depression I was facing," he continued. "To my 17-year-old self that I would go to school just to throw food at her and her friends. To my 19-year-old self that almost all the producers / composers told me they would never work with me. Hell, for myself! days she felt disgusting when she looked in the mirror! "

Despite the difficulties, Black promised in the February 11 publication to see the positive aspects. "I am trying to remind myself more and more that every day is a new opportunity to change your reality and elevate your spirit," he said. "You are not defined by any option or thing. Time is cured and nothing is finite. It is a process that is never too late to start. And here we go! This could be something strange to publish, but honesty feels good if nothing else."

In 2011, Black collected more than 100 million views on YouTube in a month with his music video "Friday", but it wasn't for the right reason. She, on the other hand, found herself being the target of online jokes. Years later, he addressed cyber bullying in an interview with Rolling Stone. "I would lie if I said I was totally on the issue of & # 39; Friday & # 39; and that it doesn't affect me," he admitted.

"When you're 13, and there are so many people who threaten you with death, telling you that you don't deserve to live this life, calling you ugly, fat, terrible, the worst person in the world, that will affect you," she confided. "I just try to give myself a break once in a while, and relieve some of the pressure of trying to prove myself to everyone."

In another interview with BuzzFeed, the "Do You?" The singer shared her anguish. "It's not that I was protecting this as, for example, my most beautiful and precious creative thing I've ever done in my life. But it was me," he said. "And that was my face. And that was my name that people made fun of."