Reading 1 – 2 W Brom

West Brom extended its lead at the top of the Sky Bet Championship to six points with a 2-1 victory at the table reading.

Albion dominated most of the first half, but he needed a 26-minute tie from Matheus Pereira to cancel George Puscas' first game for Reading a penalty.

Kyle Bartley, who had conceded the previous kick, gave Albion the lead four minutes after the break and the visitors were quite comfortable for the rest of the game.

West Brom had not won in eight previous visits to Madejski and made a slow start on his last appearance.

Image:

Kyle Bartley (L) scored the winner for West Brom



Yakou Meite, Reading's top nine-goal scorer, was allowed a free run from the center of the field, but then shot over the crossbar.

Albion responded immediately, with Filip Krovinovic sending a great effort from 20 yards.

Hal Robson-Kanu, the former Reading end, nodded for a moment before Albion almost stepped forward.

Krovinovic's powerful impulse was half saved by local goalkeeper Rafael, the ball bounced off the crossbar and went to a safe place.

Reading took advantage of his good luck by going to the front in the 11th minute.

Bartley strangely raised an arm to handle a corner of John Swift, with referee Matt Donohue pointing to the spot and reserving the Albion defender.

Puscas coldly stroked his eighth goal of the season from the penalty spot.

It took Albion a while to give a positive response, but he reached the level a quarter of an hour later.

Rafael intelligently saved Pereira's initial attempt, from a crossing of Callum Robinson, but could not do anything to stop Pereira's pursuit from a short distance.

Rafael remained busy, with vital saves from Jake Livermore and Krovinovic before the interval and Krovinovic again at the beginning of the second period.

Robinson also shook the local crossbar from 20 yards before Albion deserved to advance five minutes in half.

Krovinovic crossed from the left after his corner had been partially cleared, and the anonymous Bartley crossed a header over Rafael.

Albion continued to press for a third goal, but was hampered by the rebel final.

The reading threatened only at the occasional break, with Swift wasting a good opening by opting to pass instead of firing.

Meite headed towards the end, from a crossing of Charlie Adam, but was ruled out of play and Albion endured easily for a third successive victory.