Raz B: "Maybe Fizz wants to be Omarion!"

B2K member Raz B has intervened in the drama between bandmates Fizz and Omarion, saying that maybe "Fizz wants to be Omarion."

"A lot of things happened that I didn't know. I know that those two guys in particular since we were children, it was always something with some girl," he said on the British platform BBC 1Xtra.

"I don't know. Maybe Fizz wants to be Omarion. I don't know. I'm not going to shoot my boy. Maybe he wants to be number one. I don't know. Personally, that's a delicate situation," he shared. "I don't care if someone puts a billion dollars in my face, I'm just not touching that. People want to blame [Apryl Jones] or blame [Fizz] for picking up the bag. That's not the case." "

Raz says there was tension before the couple connected:

"There were internal problems that have been going on since we were children. I feel that now that certain elements and the previous management got out of the way, how did we unite as brothers and really deal with that? […] I will tell you this, I will never let B2K die. I have something up my sleeve. "