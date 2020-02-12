Raytheon adds firepower to F-35 fighter jets – Defense Blog

Raytheon Co., one of the world's largest defense contractors, is providing precision ammunition for firepower, a system that delivers real-time information from six cameras to a pilot's helmet and an advanced landing system for the F -35 Joint Strike Fighter.

"It's a really remarkable platform," said Stan Gorenc, a retired general from the US Air Force. UU. And now international business development manager at Raytheon. "We continue to work closely with (the aircraft manufacturer) Lockheed Martin to help make the F-35 the most advanced fighter in the world."

The F-35 carries these Raytheon weapons:

AIM-9X® missile: The Sidewinder AIM-9X missile is the first short-range air-to-air missile to be used on the F-35. The Air Force, the US Navy. UU. And Raytheon has successfully fired an AIM-9X Block I missile at a target in the air from an F-35A aircraft.

The F-35 can carry up to two AIM-9X missiles on its wings and four AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles internally. Raytheon continues to test fire and equip aircraft with the AIM-9X missile, and its introduction into the F-35 fleet is expected in 2020.

AMRAAMmissile: the AMRAAM missile is operational in all F-35 variants. It is the only radar-guided air-to-air missile authorized to fly on the F-35.

JSM missile: The Joint Strike Missile is the only fifth-generation cruise missile to be carried by the F-35, and will also be available for use in other airplanes intended for anti-surface offensive warfare applications.

The missile design will allow it to be transported internally on the F-35, which helps increase the stealth capabilities of the aircraft. The JSM missile is suitable for use in variants A or C of the F-35.

JSOW weapon: The JSOW sliding weapon is the new medium range precision confrontation system of the Navy. It is the first weapon launched by the air and enabled for the network to be used in fourth and fifth generation fighter jets.

Internal integration in the F-35A is underway, and external is planned for the F-35B. In 2019, the Navy completed operational tests to add JSOW C to the F-35C aircraft.

Pavement pump: The improved Paveway II pump from Raytheon, a dual-mode precision-guided ammunition (GPS and laser) can be used against maneuvering targets.

StormBreaker smart weapon: The StormBreaker smart weapon is expected to be installed in all F-35 variants by 2023. The JSF can carry eight StormBreaker weapons internally and eight externally, on the wings. Together with the F-35 sensors, it will allow the aircraft to reach moving targets in adverse weather conditions.

Raytheon's work on the F-35 includes other types of technology.

In 2018, Lockheed Martin selected Raytheon to develop the next-generation Distributed Opening System, or DAS, for the F-35 fighter jet. The EO / DAS of the F-35 collects and sends high-resolution images in real time to a pilot's helmet from six infrared cameras mounted around the plane.

And there is the Raytheon Joint Precision Approach Landing System, or JPALS, a military ground landing system. The Joint Strike Fighter will be the first to use it.

"JPALS is the landing system of the future for naval aviation and beyond," said Mark Maselli, deputy director of the JPALS program.

The JPALS system supports landings on rough terrain and poor visibility. The system is secure and can work despite "phishing,quot; or interference in order to interrupt the system's ability to receive valid data, or any other data.

Raytheon has demonstrated the portability and effectiveness of JPAL in a hostile environment for the US Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps. UU. The system was used to land planes during training exercises at the Marine Corps Air Station in Yuma, Arizona.