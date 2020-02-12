Rasheeda Frost and Kirk show love on camera

Rasheeda Frost shared a short clip on her social media account in which she is following Kirk Frost. Fans and followers are happy to see these two together.

Someone commented: ‘I hope everyone has a positive and discreet season. There is no drama for frost. "

A follower said: "As long as I am treating you well ♥ ️" and someone else posted this: "I was in all the restaurants last weekend and it was great, a beautiful place … wishing nothing was great."

Another commenter wrote: Será I better treat you well 😭! I love you Rasheeda, "and a fan published:" True Black Love … Everything is still a block, no matter the negative shots that life throws at them, they always turn it into positive vibes and pure motivation … "

Someone else called Rasheeda an inspiration and published this: “ I love it, I hope it's like that, your inspiration, a great role model, a true icon, you were born to sing, your voice is crazy, one in a million, one blessing to us. A dream come true if you followed me, I love you from day 1 & # 39 ;.

A follower published: "You two are what Love is, so keep doing what you make God bless,quot; and someone else said: "Beautiful couple, good example for others who have GOD on their side."

Another fan got excited about the couple and said: "God bless you and your family, beautiful couple."

In other news, just the other day, Rasheeda made his fans laugh with the broom challenge video.

"So NASA said today is the only day your broom will stand by itself … and it really is doing it @ frost117 FaceTime me and I didn't believe it, so when I got home, I had to try it myself,quot; Rasheeda He captioned his post.

