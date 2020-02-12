Rapper Slowthai throws & # 39; glass of champagne & # 39; to the multitude of NME awards

This is the moment when Slowthai seemed to throw a glass of champagne at the audience during an altercation at the NME Awards.

The interpreter threw himself into the crowd and had to be held by three gorillas after throwing his microphone at the audience, just to have it returned.

He reacted by throwing his drink at a person with whom he paddled for "ruining,quot; his speech, before jumping off the stage towards them.

Slowthai is shown throwing what looks like a glass of champagne before the gorillas stop it

You can hear the rapper, 25, screaming & # 39; what & # 39; again and again while the gorillas held him after his performance at the beginning of the night with Mura Masa.

The ugly scenes followed a strange exchange with comedian Katherine Ryan, who hosted the ceremony.

Slowthai appears in the photo making lascivious comments to Catherine Ryan at the NME Awards, where she told the audience: "She wants me to play with her flower."

Surprised users of social networks shared images of him looking at the host and telling the audience: "She wants me to attend to her flowers."

He began by urging her to 'smell my cologne' while saying & # 39; it smells good, doesn't it? & # 39; And shut her up, calling the hostess & # 39; girl & # 39 ;.

"If you want to do something, see you later, yes," he tells Catherine and then adds: "You've never had anyone play with you like me."

She responds when he approaches her face: "You're like the sexiest boy I've ever seen."

His sarcastic rejection did not seem to discourage him even though she openly mocked the crowd. He replies: "Exactly, so stop playing with me."

"I'm so thirsty for you, shit, thanks for the attention," he says as he rolls his eyes.

She continues to ridicule him when he leaves, telling the audience: "We're going to listen to him for erm So Hot, he's so hot."

Twitter users praised the comedian for the way he dealt with his behavior, as he mocked the idea that he would be sexually attracted to him during the exchange.

He even intervened in the line that followed his lascivious comments, begging him to give up.

Catherine Ryan begged Slowthai to stop fighting after he jumped off the stage at the NME Awards

Slowthai made headlines in September when he lifted an effigy of Boris Johnson's severed head at the Mercury Prize ceremony.

His shirt & # 39; F *** Boris & # 39; It was adorned with obscene images of the Prime Minister while performing at the Eventim Apollo in London.

After stripping to the waist during an energetic act, he shouted: & # 39; F *** Boris Johnson. F *** everything & # 39 ;.

Fury while the British rapper slowthai holds an effigy of Boris Johnson's severed head and shouts & # 39; f *** & # 39; the PM & # 39; in a trick & # 39; silly, embarrassing and dangerous & # 39; during the presentation of the Mercury Music Prize Award

Slowthai was nominated for his album Nothing Great About Britain, which casts a critical eye on life in the modern United Kingdom, and was a favorite for the Mercury Award, but it was lost to London rapper Dave.

The BBC's live broadcast separated from the rapper while holding the effigy, but the audience responded with enthusiastic applause when slowthai (spelling his stage name with a lowercase S) left the stage.

But there was anger online with a viewer who said "someone will probably end up being killed due to this movement."

"This is really silly, embarrassing and dangerous," they said.

Another Twitter user said: & # 39; I don't know what cause you think this is helping, but the answer is none. Horrible. & # 39;

"Imagine what the reaction would be if Johnson were on the podium for his next speech with a head cut off with slowthai's face," asked another.

Taking a similar theme, another said: "You can guess what the left would say if it was greeting Jeremy Corbyn."

Raised by a single mother of four children on a property of the Northampton council, he has enjoyed a meteoric rise following his extended plays I WISH I SAW in 2017, and RUNT, released the following year.

There was anger online for the trick of Boris Johnson with a viewer who said & # 39; someone probably ends up being killed due to this move & # 39;

Some Twitter users reacted furiously to the slowthai trick at the Mercury Award last night

Other comments called the trick & # 39; nervous and tasteless & # 39; and they told the rapper that & # 39; grow up & # 39 ;.

Who is slowthai? The British rapper slowthai, real name Tyler Frampton, was born in 1994 in Northampton. He was raised by his mother and grew up with his other three brothers after his father left the house when he was only three years old. The rapper grew up on a council property in Billing, where it is believed that much of his musical inspiration emerged. He studied music technology at the university and it is said that he often skipped school to attend a local recording studio. After college, he worked as a worker, and when he was fired, he decided to focus completely on his musical career. He got his nickname when he used to crawl and murmur, so his friends would call him & # 39; Ty slow & # 39 ;.

& # 39; I only heard about slowthai because the only way it can be noticed is by holding a decapitated head of the prime minister. Pathetic & # 39 ;, said another.

Another wrote: "That and spitting on stage before even starting your song is quite unnecessary in my opinion."

The presenter of the Lauren Laverne awards addressed the trick without commenting, saying: & # 39; slowthai, with her own views there & # 39 ;.

Slowthai was one of the 12 shortlisted artists for the Mercury Prize, won by London rapper Dave.

After the presentation, slowthai, real name Tyron Frampton, went to Twitter to promote a t-shirt of £ 25 & # 39; F *** Boris & # 39; along with another lascivious image of the Prime Minister.

Slowthai had previously pointed to Theresa May in her lyrics and urged her followers to attack her with the social media hashtag #brexitbandit.

Among the judges was Stormzy, who raised his own profile by criticizing Ms. May during her performance at the Brit Awards in 2018.

Stormzy also urged the crowd to join him in a song of & # 39; F *** Boris & # 39; in Glastonbury this summer.

Slowthai (photographed at the ceremony in London last night) was nominated for his album Nothing Great About Britain, which casts a critical eye on life in the modern United Kingdom

Johnson laughed as he joked that the rapper had actually said & # 39; Back Boris & # 39; but that acoustics disappointed him.

Speaking last month, slowthai said his open attitude was inspired by the pioneers of the 90's Britpop, Oasis.

He had to support Liam Gallagher on a tour of the United Kingdom, but he retired last month.

"Growing up, people always chose between Blur or Oasis," said the 24-year-old during an appearance at Brilliant Sound Experience.

& # 39; But for me it was both. Growing up and being in pubs and on the farm with all the boys, I found this similar to Liam (Gallagher), as it was.

& # 39; The way I was raised to be. They inspire me by not worrying about who they are, and I think that was the most important thing in my growth & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Nothing Great About Britain is their debut studio album.

Slowthai's trick recalls the infamous photo of American comedian Kathy Griffin with an effigy of the bloody head of Donald Trump in 2017 (pictured)

Describing his education last month, he said: I grew up in council properties. Whether my vision of life was one point, Northampton has many people who are great.

"Everywhere there are people who are great, but nobody can act accordingly because nothing is delivered to him on a silver platter."

This year, in Glastonbury, he directed another song of & # 39; f *** Boris & # 39; and undressed to underpants.

The trick recalls the infamous photo of American comedian Kathy Griffin with an effigy of the bloody head of Donald Trump, who turned her into a Hollywood outcast when it was published in 2017.

She captioned it with a reference to & # 39; the blood that comes from wherever & # 39 ;, a play about Trump's controversial comments about TV presenter Megyn Kelly.

Initially, Griffin apologized for the trick, but then revoked that statement and now backs the photo, insisting it was legitimate freedom of expression.

The two-time Emmy winner said federal authorities had investigated her about whether she was a credible threat.

Griffin was removed from CNN's New Year's Eve program and co-host Anderson Cooper said the photo was "clearly unpleasant and completely inappropriate."