Rangers manager Steven Gerrard admits that his team "never managed the heat,quot; after the defeat at Kilmarnock | Soccer news

The Rangers collapsed to defeat Kilmarnock to drop 10 points behind Celtic; Neil Lennon minimizes the importance of Celtic's 5-0 victory over Hearts





Steven Gerrard says a disappointing second half cost the Rangers their 2-1 loss at Kilmarnock on Wednesday

Steven Gerrard fears that Celtic is approaching a ninth consecutive title after saying that his Rangers team "never managed the heat,quot; at Kilmarnock.

The Rangers started the year looking to use Celtic Park's victory in December as a springboard for a title race. But just six weeks later, it seems that all hope is gone after a 2-1 loss to Kilmarnock and saw the Rangers drop 10 points behind their bitter rivals.

Gers still has a game in his hand and two Old Firm derbies to change the situation, but Gerrard confessed that his team could not handle the pressure.

Rangers captain James Tavernier shows his shock after the Kilmarnock defeat

The Rangers took an advantage of the first half through a Scott Arfield rocket, but, just like last season when the wheels fell in Rugby Park after the winter break, they delivered the points with a bad display in the second half. as goals by Stephen O & # 39; Donnell and Eamonn Brophy sealed Killie's victory.

"In the second half, we never handle heat or pressure," Gerrard admitted. "We never played as a team trying to fight to stay in a race for the title, a team trying to get out of here with three points."

"The reality is that the opposition (Celtic) is in the driver's seat. That is due to two things: its form and we are not good enough since winter break."

Eamonn Brophy escapes Connor Goldson to shoot his shot in the lower corner

"But I am responsible for that. Build this group. I train you, these are my tactics and decisions. So I am not going to sit here and try to force any guilt in a direction other than me."

"It's disappointing, it's frustrating right now. We keep going, keep fighting and see where we are. But in the evidence of the second half of tonight, it's very worrying for me right now."

Gerrard admitted that his team would face questions about his bottle after losing to Hearts last month and his opinion has not changed.

The Rangers supporters show their disgust at the final whistle

He said: "In the evidence of the second half, yes. We came here tonight and it was a pressure game in a stadium where you know you're going to be under the cosh or under the heat. The reality is that we couldn't & # 39 ; I don't manage tonight.

"I had all my confidence and confidence when I reflected in the first six months of the season that I had enough to put at least one stronger fight at this stage. But at the moment it seems extremely difficult."

"The last four or five weeks, or how many weeks have passed since we returned, the consistency seems to have disappeared, which is a concern."

Celtic & # 39; takes nothing for granted & # 39;

Celtic achieved a 5-0 victory over Hearts on Wednesday night

Neil Lennon downplayed the importance of Celtic's 5-0 victory over Hearts, which took Hoops 10 points away from the Rangers at the top of the Ladbrokes Premier League.

Olivier Ntcham opened the scoring for the home team in the half-hour mark with a drive, with goals in the second half of Christopher Jullien, Callum McGregor, Ryan Christie and Jozo Simunovic completing the loss.

"You can give them a little confidence, but that's it," said Celtic chief Lennon. "We have a difficult game on Sunday at Pittodrie. We take absolutely nothing for granted."

"The players know there is a long way to go and there will be twists and turns as we go. We just need to focus on each individual game as it progresses. They were great tonight."

"His desire, hunger to play, score goals, run; all you want from a team I got tonight. It was a blunt victory."