Rah Ali blows Cardi B & # 39; mentally disabled & # 39; for defending Star Brim

The star of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: New York & # 39; attacks the creator of successes & # 39; Bodak Yellow & # 39; for choosing a side in the enmity of Rah with Star, whom he says he came after his first time over a year ago.

Rashidah Ali o Rah Ali has fulfilled his promise, returning to his podcast program with a new applause in Cardi B and her best friend Star brim after promising to do it last week. In the new episode of his radio show "ON THE SITE", the reality TV star was enraged at the Bronx woman for defending Star, whom Rah claimed to have started the feud by calling her in several interviews.

"I have not initiated or antagonized any of them. I have defended myself," he said in the episode on Tuesday, February 11. "Cardi is trying to be a victim for me, because she started this situation." Alleging that his enmity began more than a year ago, Rah shared images and audio of his nemesis throwing his name in insults and false accusations.

Then he called Cardi a "dummy" to go after her. "You are mentally unable to properly understand even more than half of my statement," the "Love and Hip Hop: New York"The star insulted the raptor" I like it. "

Rah kept calling Cardi "mentally disabled" and accusing her of trying to control the media, showing photos of the 27-year-old hip-hop star dating bloggers and YouTube stars so she could "control the narrative of what they put on. she ". She continued: "But when that doesn't work, it threatens them."

Rah insisted that he called Brim a "tramp", "because she is one." He added: "This is dumb, dumb and dumb," while showing an image of Cardi and Star, respectively. Claiming that Cardi does not intimidate her, she hinted that she will not go back soon.

Rah previously called Star a "cold tramp like a stone" in his podcast, which caused Cardi to write against the VH1 star on Instagram: "People love the antagonists and then call them and the innocents are made." It is ridiculous and people respond more. Sick. "Then he responded to the podcast host," You were arrested for the SAME charge for which STAR went to prison and actually paid less rent than she did. What makes you more superior?! "