Quavo hilariously rebuked him for Saweetie for his challenge with the broom

The creator of hits & # 39; My Type & # 39; She is so in love with her boyfriend and her attempt to do the Broom Challenge when she gets upset when she sees the broom in her dressing room.

Quavo is another celebrity who participated in the viral Broom challenge, but his girlfriend Saweetie I didn't share the same emotion with him. the Migos The singer / abduction hilariously rebuked her member while filming her version of the challenge in her dressing room.

In a video posted by the hit creator "Versace" on his Instagram account, Saweetie seemed to be taking off his lipstick with the broom, which managed to stand upright, getting close to her. Quavo, who was standing at the door, watched from afar as he moved his fingers as if casting a spell on the broom.

Saweetie ruined the fun when he asked his "baby" to take the broom out of his room. Quavo responded by acting foolishly, saying that he tried to make him come only with his hand gestures. Having no joke, the singer of "Icy Girl" repeated her order: "Bro, take the broom out of my room."

A person was heard behind the camera laughing while Quavo slowly but obediently followed his girlfriend's order. Then he lifted the broom, jokingly pretending he was going to hit her with it. The rapper captioned the video with "Ok The #broomchallenge Ova Wit".

Since then, many have come to the comments section to share their opinions on Saweetie's attitude in the clip. "Girl, you can't even rap. Relax with the attitude," wrote a non-funny user. "Saweetie is the kind of woman who only has fun in front of the camera and irritates like hell in private," said another.

Another accused her: "She is using it and we all know it except him." Someone else hit her, "It seems that & # 39; you always ruin the fun & # 39;" Another person thought it was fun anyway, "LMAOOOOO HATE IT AND LOVES IT, JUST AS IT IS supposed to be!"

Quavo group partner Take off He also intervened while writing: "Stop playing with your sister." Another said that the 28-year-old rapper "had to enrage her before," hence his attitude, "because it was not so serious." Another commented similarly: "I wonder what happened before."

"He must have already been irritating her," someone else suggested, while another speculated: "Lmfaoo that must have been his way of & # 39; apologizing & # 39; for what happened before this video. She has not overcome it, brother".