Proud mom Blake Lively says she is obsessed with her 3 daughters

Blake Lively I can't help talking about your girls.

the Gossip Girl actress, who shares three daughters with husband Ryan ReynoldsHe left to attend the Michael Kors show on Wednesday during New York Fashion Week. While at the event full of stars, Lively served E! News & # 39; Zanna Roberts Rassi about his children and how he is more particular about his roles in the cinema now that he has three children.

"I think I really have to love myself a lot, a lot, a lot, because I'm obsessed with my children," Lively said about the choice of movie roles. "So, yes, I think it really should be worth taking me away."

Lively and Reynolds are parents of daughters James Reynolds, 5 and Inez Reynolds, 2. The couple, who married in 2012, also recently received a third daughter, but have not yet shared their name.

In mid-October, Reynolds turned to social networks to share the first photo of his newborn daughter, but covered the girl's face with a smiley face drawn.