Proud mom Blake Lively says she is obsessed with her 3 daughters

Blake Lively I can't help talking about your girls.
the Gossip Girl actress, who shares three daughters with husband Ryan ReynoldsHe left to attend the Michael Kors show on Wednesday during New York Fashion Week. While at the event full of stars, Lively served E! News & # 39; Zanna Roberts Rassi about his children and how he is more particular about his roles in the cinema now that he has three children.
"I think I really have to love myself a lot, a lot, a lot, because I'm obsessed with my children," Lively said about the choice of movie roles. "So, yes, I think it really should be worth taking me away."
Lively and Reynolds are parents of daughters James Reynolds, 5 and Inez Reynolds, 2. The couple, who married in 2012, also recently received a third daughter, but have not yet shared their name.
In mid-October, Reynolds turned to social networks to share the first photo of his newborn daughter, but covered the girl's face with a smiley face drawn.
ME! News also spoke with the designer Michael Kors in the parade on Wednesday, where he remembered presenting Lively to the fashion world during his early years Gossip Girl days.
"I saw an episode of Gossip GirlHe was a crazy fan, as if he was stuck, "Kors laughed." We called her, we went to a fashion event and she had never been to one. And I said: & # 39; Would you like to come? & # 39; And somehow we present it to the world of fashion. "
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for Michael Kors
"What I love about her is also that she enjoys playing with clothes and fashion, she does it herself," Kors said of Lively. "And she knows what works for her."
Talking about his friendship with Kors, Lively told E! Designer news is "so sweet,quot;.
"I love him very much," the actress shared, noting that they have been friends for more than 10 years.
Check out the video above to see Lively and Kors get excited about each other! Also, look at the sweet moment when Lively talks about her daughters!
