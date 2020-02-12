Prince Harry is reportedly in talks with Goldman Sachs despite the violent reaction to the JP Morgan summit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle faced a violent reaction after they made their first public appearance after Megxit at an elegant summit in Miami organized by JP Morgan. But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex don't seem to care, since, according to reports, Prince Harry is in talks with the banking giant Goldman Sachs so that he and his wife can be financially independent.

According to MirrorPrince Harry and Meghan Markle have been talking to Goldman Sachs since November, long before the couple announced they would resign as members of the royal family, and a public relations guru says the couple could earn more than $ 1 billion. through corporate agreements and brand ambassador roles.

Racism is a convenient excuse. It was about money and your personal ambitions. https://t.co/Z4Ev5c75TD – Royal Duchess 👸🏽 (@things_royal) February 10, 2020

The media speculated that Prince Harry could follow in the footsteps of David Beckham and Gwyneth Paltrow and be the guest speaker at the GS talks series, which is where Goldman Sachs "summons leading thinkers to share ideas and ideas that shape the world."

Although speakers are not paid to appear, this could lead the Sussex to "forge a lucrative future relationship," the media says.

"They will earn fortunes, either through speeches or the work of ambassadors; these are handshakes of one billion pounds (1.3 billion dollars)," said public relations guru Mark Borkowski.

When Harry spoke at the JP Morgan summit, he reportedly earned around $ 1 million, and shared how he has been in therapy due to his difficulties with the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

Borkowski says Sussex's association with large banks like JP Morgan "is not the best option." He added that the way they accept money, and from whom, will be a challenge in the future.

I'm literally disgusted because Harry is now dragging Diana's death to earn money. I really didn't think it would get so low. This is disgusting on a completely different level. Shameful Your TITLES must be completely stripped https://t.co/fT5k0F5Luu – Duchess Taz81 © (@ superscuba83) February 8, 2020

The fact that Harry and Meghan are working with massive corporations that have invested billions in things like fossil fuels has caused a violent reaction from fans because the couple has routinely defended environmental causes.

And, some in the royal circles are not happy because they believe that Harry and Meghan are on the way to damaging the royal brand.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams says that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "must be careful,quot; about how they make their money.

“If you preach, you must practice what you preach. When it comes to the rich and famous, there is great hypocrisy about climate change, ”Fitzwilliams said.



