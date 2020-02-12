Prince Harry is in talks with Goldman Sachs for the interview series

Prince HarryYou can reach our small screens soon.

More than a month after announcing his election to withdraw from royal duties, Prince Harry Y Meghan markleThe next projects and appearances as a private, but high-profile pair, are beginning to take shape. Just a few days ago, the two made a discrete joint appearance, the first since their news of the actual departure, at an event of J.P. Morgan in Miami, where Archie harrisonHer husband's mother introduced her famous husband and he commented.

Now, we are learning that Harry could be sitting with Goldman Sachs for an interview. Citing a source with knowledge of the situation, CNBC reported that it is "in talks,quot; to be presented as a guest speaker for the "Talks at GS,quot; series of interviews, which is available on YouTube and as a podcast on Spotify and has presented names celebrities of all industries, including Mark Cuban, Gwyneth Paltrow and Harry's famous friend David Beckham.

"Harry is not yet confirmed. However, as a family person, I can tell you that we have been in discussions," a source close to the discussions told E. News.