Prince Harry is in talks with Goldman Sachs for the interview series

Prince HarryYou can reach our small screens soon.
More than a month after announcing his election to withdraw from royal duties, Prince Harry Y Meghan markleThe next projects and appearances as a private, but high-profile pair, are beginning to take shape. Just a few days ago, the two made a discrete joint appearance, the first since their news of the actual departure, at an event of J.P. Morgan in Miami, where Archie harrisonHer husband's mother introduced her famous husband and he commented.
Now, we are learning that Harry could be sitting with Goldman Sachs for an interview. Citing a source with knowledge of the situation, CNBC reported that it is "in talks,quot; to be presented as a guest speaker for the "Talks at GS,quot; series of interviews, which is available on YouTube and as a podcast on Spotify and has presented names celebrities of all industries, including Mark Cuban, Gwyneth Paltrow and Harry's famous friend David Beckham.
"Harry is not yet confirmed. However, as a family person, I can tell you that we have been in discussions," a source close to the discussions told E. News.
However, while expressing the desire to be financially independent and not to receive more public funds for real duties, this would not be a lucrative opportunity considering that "Goldman Sachs does not pay those who participate in the GS talks," the source added. .
Last month, The Daily Mail rHe said that the famous father and mother "plan to make a living by providing voiceovers and producing documentaries on issues & # 39; worthy & # 39; such as mental health and climate change."
While that remains to be seen, that is not the only potential way Markle could be approaching his Hollywood roots, literally.
In late January, a source told E! The news that the new parents are in the early stages of planning a possible relocation to Los Angeles during the summer and "expect,quot; to spend at least part of the summer months in Markle's hometown.
"They have started looking for homes online and are in the process of interviewing security teams. They are putting their ducks in line and seeing if it is logistically possible," the source shared. "Meghan would like to be able to hold meetings at home and also be able to receive friends and entertain. Those are two things that are important to her."
