Prince Harry & # 39; is in talks with the American banking giant Goldman Sachs & # 39;

Prince Harry's team has held talks with the controversial investment bank Goldman Sachs, but royalty insists that it would benefit their charities instead of reinforcing the Sussex Royal brand, MailOnline can reveal today.

It is said that the aides of the Duke of Sussex discussed following in the footsteps of David Beckham and Gwyneth Paltrow when speaking at one of the Talks at GS events.

It is said that his team spoke with the American global banking giant in November, when the couple hid in a Vancouver mansion with Archie and decided that they would leave as royalty.

The stars are not paid a fee for conversations at the GS presentation, but sources have told the Daily Mirror that & # 39; will pave the way for the Sussex to forge a lucrative relationship in the future & # 39; with the bank

Renowned public relations agent Mark Borkowski has said that courting the big banks will bring enormous wealth to the couple in the US. UU. He added: "They will earn fortunes, either through speeches or ambassadorial work: these are handshakes of a billion pounds."

Harry and Meghan's team at Kensington Palace declined to comment, but a member of royal royalty said it "categorically false," adding: "It was one of the duke's charitable sponsorships discussed with Goldman Sachs."

Prince Harry reportedly held talks with the Goldman Sachs investment bank while he and Meghan were building the "Sussex Royal,quot; brand, but real sources insist it was to benefit their charities.

Controversies around Goldman Sachs BENEFIT FROM THE FINANCIAL CRISIS Goldman Sachs has been repeatedly accused of tricking investors about the value of high-risk mortgages, which fueled the financial situation of 2007-08. He sold billions of clients in high-risk mortgage products while making his own bets on the collapse of the United States real estate market that eventually generated huge profits at the expense of his clients. He also paid 953 of his employees $ 1m or more in bonds after receiving ransom money from the government. In 2016, the bank agreed to pay a $ 5 billion deal to the U.S. government. UU. For his role in the financial crisis. VALUES FRAUD CONVICTION ON SUB-PRIME MORTGAGES Goldman Sachs received a record fine of $ 550 million in 2010 for selling to its customers a specific financial product linked to high-risk mortgages (CDO) that he knew was bound to fail in 2007. The sale of the CDOs allowed another of its clients, the hedge fund Paulson and Co, to make a profit of up to $ 1 billion by betting against them. Goldman Sachs collected fees from both trades. Bank merchant Fabrice Tourre was found guilty of six counts of securities fraud. 1MDB SCANDAL Goldman Sachs was involved in the scandal surrounding the fund of 1MDB, a Malaysian state investment fund from which several billion dollars were stolen. The financier Jho Low is accused of stealing the money from the Malaysian public and blowing it into luxury properties, works of art and financing Leonardo DiCaprio's movie The Wolf of Wall Street. Goldman Sachs helped organize some of the agreements in 2012 and a former senior partner pleaded guilty to money laundering and bribery. Former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein met with Jho Low at least twice while the bank did business with him, according to reports. GENDER DISCRIMINATION & # 39; CHILDREN'S CLUB & # 39; In 2014, two women who used to work for Goldman sued the company accusing her of managing a & # 39; Boys & # 39; Club & # 39; in which women were & # 39; Sexualized or ignored & # 39; and visits to strip clubs were common. The lawsuit alleges that the company routinely paid employees less and gave male employees unfair professional advantages. The women filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of 1,000 former employees and legal action is still ongoing. STOCK PRICE HANDLING In 2003, Goldman Sachs settled a lawsuit alleging that it artificially inflated the price of RSL Communicatons shares. DOMESTIC TRADE Several Goldman bankers have been convicted of insider trading London-based Vice President Bryan Cohen pleaded guilty in January this year of providing advice to an international commercial network that generated tens of millions of dollars in profits. In 2010, Rajat Gupta was convicted of insider trading by testing a tip to an associate that generated earnings of more than $ 23 million. INCORRECT LOAN PRACTICES In 2016, Goldman Sachs received a $ 15 million fine for violating federal regulations by making inappropriate statements to customers.

Goldman Sachs (GS) declined to comment today.

A link between the Sussex and the big banks could help them earn millions in the corporate world.

But one with GS would be controversial after being accused of playing a role in the financial collapse of 2008, and then earning billions of dollars at the expense of his clients during and after.

It came a week after the couple made their first private appearance since they resigned as royals, at a conference for the world's largest bank, JP Morgan, in Florida.

The couple has refused to confirm whether a fee was pocketed to attend the event organized by JPMorgan in Miami, where they rubbed shoulders with some of the richest men and women in the United States.

Sussex also reportedly flew on the company's private jet from Vancouver, despite repeatedly asking the world to adopt greener ways of traveling.

Harry delivered a speech at the luxurious Hotel 1 in Miami's South Beach, seen by his wife, before an audience full of billionaires and American luminaries, including former basketball star Magic Johnson.

The prince talked about how he had been "in therapy,quot; for the last three years by the death of his mother, Diana, princess of Wales.

The JPMorgan Wealth & # 39; Alternative Investment Summit & # 39; private conference this year he focused on building & # 39; black wealth & # 39 ;, investing in urban America and education.

Buckingham Palace was clearly surprised by the news of the couple's assistance and could not confirm whether they had been paid for their appearance, despite repeated requests.

He also declined to comment on reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are still officially classified as members of high-ranking royalty until spring, were transferred to Miami on the JPMorgan private jet.

Flight trackers show that it took off from Vancouver Airport, the closest international terminal to the couple's borrowed mansion on Vancouver Island, at lunchtime on Wednesday and landed in Palm Beach later that night. There was no record of his return yesterday.

Harry and Meghan have previously been criticized for their jet-set lifestyle and frequent use of private planes despite preaching a green message.

A spokesman for the London-based couple simply confirmed: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a JP Morgan meeting in Miami yesterday where the Duke spoke."

A spokesman for JPMorgan Chase, the world's largest bank, with a market capitalization of £ 335 billion, also declined to comment.

However, according to a report in the gossip column on page six of the New York Post, Harry appeared on stage with his wife and intimate friend Gayle King, a high-profile American television host who attended his controversial baby shower. in New York last year.

A source told the newspaper that Harry "emotionally opened up to the wealthy crowd about the childhood trauma of losing his beloved mother in 1997."

Miss King also introduced Meghan, who said a few words about her love for her husband, before introducing Harry, according to the source.

The source added: ‘Harry talked about mental health and how he has been in therapy in recent years to try to overcome the trauma of losing his mother.

"He talked about how his childhood events affected him and that he has been talking to a mental health professional."

The source told the newspaper that the Queen's grandson even spoke about her decision and Meghan's decision to resign as royalty, something the Royal Family has tried not to discuss publicly since it was formally announced last month.

The couple joined 425 guests at the summit in an extensive tent on the grounds of the five-star hotel 1 in Miami's South Beach (pictured)

The newspaper reported: ‘Harry also touched Megxit, saying that while it has been very difficult for him and Meghan, he does not regret his decision to resign as royalty because he wants to protect his family. He doesn't want Meghan and his son Archie to go through what he did as a child. "

Last month, the queen was deeply injured by her grandson's decision to publicly announce that he and his wife would cease to be royals and move to North America without first consulting her.

The 93-year-old monarch, Prince Charles and Prince William were forced to watch the news on television and online.

Although they were aware of Harry's desire, they hoped to solve a friendly solution with him in private first and it was said that they were horrified in private for their demands to retain their SAR title and still assume official duties on behalf of the Queen, while free of looking for business opportunities.

Harry, photographed at a charity event in London last month, talked about his battle with mental health at the Miami summit on Thursday.

The monarch convened a summit in Sandringham days later and it was agreed that the couple could resign as long as they renounced the use of their RHS titles for work purposes and renounced their official duties and sponsorships on behalf of the Queen.

Harry and Meghan insisted that they wanted to keep their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, and agreed to return the £ 2.4 million money from taxpayers used to restore it. But they still receive money in private from the Prince of Wales.

More details of their "exit package,quot; are being resolved during a "transition period,quot; that will be concluded in the spring.

Harry is expected to return to the United Kingdom to undertake a handful of commitments, but attendees do not expect to see Meghan for some time.