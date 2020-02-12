Preview of the match – Wigan vs Toronto

%MINIFYHTMLe62262203e3e641da397792a36607ce311% %MINIFYHTMLe62262203e3e641da397792a36607ce312%





Toronto aims to have something to celebrate when they face Wigan

We take a look at what is said before the Super League clash on Thursday night between Wigan Warriors and Toronto Wolfpack, live on Sky Sports …

Marshall excited for the historic night

Thursday's meeting at DW Stadium faces one of the most historic and successful clubs in this country against the newest club in the competition from across the Atlantic Ocean.

It will be the first time Wigan plays in Toronto, and visitors will complete their promotion from League One to Super League in space for only three seasons.

The Wolfpack aim to make more history by claiming their first victory in the competition after defeats against Castleford Tigers and Salford Red Devils in their first games of the 2020 season.

The victory over the club that has been crowned British champion on 22 occasions, including five Super League titles, in its own patch would be a remarkable scalp, which is something that Liam Marshall of Wigan is very aware of.

"It's huge for the rugby league to have a first transatlantic team, it's something that isn't in any other sport," Marshall said. "They have brought a lot of emotion to the competition and have great support from there."

"Of course, it is their first attempt to play Wigan, so it will be huge for them, since it is a game where most teams want to come to DW Stadium and try to get a result, so we must make sure that we are in our game. "

Liam Marshall of Wigan sees many threats in the Toronto bottom line

Toronto will have no signing with Sonny Bill Williams, who returned to New Zealand for the birth of his fourth child, but the end Marshall mistrusts the danger that Ricky Leutele, Hakim Miloudi and Liam Kay represent in the three quarters. .

"They have many other players that you can't underestimate," Marshall said. "Their external backs are a strong point, so we must ensure that as a team we overcome them."

McDermott sees progress

Brian McDermott's immediate thoughts after the 24-16 loss at Salford last Saturday will remain a mystery forever after missing the post-match press conference, which he attributed to a real misunderstanding in a statement issued by the club.

But, speaking before this week's game against Wigan, the Toronto head coach revealed that he was encouraged by what he saw from his side both in that game and the defeat against Castleford in his Super League arc.

McDermott believes that his team showed a marked improvement in the AJ Bell stadium and, although he acknowledges that there are still areas to work on, he is optimistic before the confrontation with the Warriors.

"After all the headlines we created, it would be the case that, in case of losing a game, there would be a charge of negativity," McDermott said.

"But we're all fine. Even against Castleford, when we were away and it wasn't the best game ever, we had some moments and we showed some real positive signs in terms of energy."

"In the second round against Salford, I thought we played some fantastic things, it was a really encouraging performance."

Toronto head coach Brian McDermott believes his team is constantly improving

"We had about three blips in concentrations, and they were huge and ugly, but we'll learn from them. Hopefully we won't see too many."

Lam fronts after loss

Wigan enters Thursday's game with the goal of returning to the path of victory, as he failed to follow his opening night victory over Warrington Wolves when they traveled to Castleford last week.

Coach Adrian Lam gave no excuses after the 16-12 defeat at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle last Friday and charged with the guilt of his team's performance.

But while he agreed with the opinion of the opposite McDermott number that Toronto showed improvement in Salford last week, he is more concerned about making sure the Warriors are in the right mood before the start.

"Obviously, we were disappointed by the performance (at Castleford)," Lam said. "We play badly sometimes and I take full responsibility for that."

"Everyone gets up for a match against Wigan and we must make sure we respect Toronto."

"It's about us, really, this week, and how we approach the game with our mentality and mentality."

Lam was forced to make changes to the Toronto visit, with Jake Shorrocks joining Sam Powell, George Burgess, Oliver Gildart and Ben Flower on the sidelines after suffering a calf injury against Castleford.

That opens the door for Joe Bullock to make his first appearance of the season after being named in Wigan's 21-man squad, while Amir Bourouh is also included.

Williams manages well with the adjustment

After starting a rugby league game for the first time in five years, Sonny Bill Williams believes he is quickly returning to speed with the complexities of the 13-man code.

After playing at the exchange bank in the Toronto Super League debut against Castleford, the 34-year-old received one of the two starting points of the second row at Salford last week.

In total, Williams played 57 minutes and made 115 meters from 18 carries against the Red Devils, in addition to making seven downloads and completing 15 tackles of 17 attempts.

As for the man himself, he was satisfied with his own performance.

"I was happy to go out and put a few minutes on my belt against Castleford, but I felt like I was playing as a rugby player trying to play rugby league," Williams said.

"Against Salford, I felt like I was playing as a league player with rugby skills, so I'm glad how it went."

Williams' temporary return to New Zealand means that Toronto only named a 19-man squad for the trip to Wigan, although Chase Stanley has now ordered his inheritance visa and should be available soon.