Presley Gerber shares innocent video of the shooting range

Presley Gerber He took Instagram on Tuesday to post a video of himself in a shooting range.

"I innocent before all the horrible tattoos," he wrote next to the clip. "You don't know anything #waketfup."

He also shared an Instagram Stories image of a follower who had a similar "misunderstood,quot; face tattoo and had written "@presleygerber # FU * KWhatTheySay,quot;.

"# Fu * kWhatTheySay," Gerber wrote next to the image. "We are in something …"

The titles seemed to be references to the "misunderstood,quot; face tattoo that Gerber made a few days ago. After debuting the new ink on Instagram, Gerber received some criticism from his followers.

"You will regret that decision VERY soon," wrote an Instagram commentator.

"Why would you do that to your face?" asked another.

"Cindy is going to be crazy, hahaha," said a third, referring to the mother of Gerber's supermodel, Cindy Crawford.

Even celebrity tattoo artist, Jonathan "JonBoy" Valena He jokingly wrote "I'm sorry mom,quot; after finishing Gerber's design.