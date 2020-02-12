Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg comes to Colorado

%MINIFYHTML72e4f1562721cf9c794fb5d618de3d7911% %MINIFYHTML72e4f1562721cf9c794fb5d618de3d7912%

Just out of a second place in the Democratic presidential primary in New Hampshire, the campaign for Pete Buttigieg says the candidate plans to visit Colorado this month for a city hall in Aurora.

Buttigieg, the former two-term mayor of South Bend, Indiana, will meet with voters at 7 p.m. February 22, according to an event page. The exact location in Aurora will be revealed closer to that date, the page says.

The event is free and open to the public, but the campaign is asking people who plan to attend RSVP online.

It will be Buttigieg's second visit to Colorado this year. He attracted a crowd of approximately 2,500 to the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver on January 8 before going to a private fundraiser in the Hilltop neighborhood.

Her husband, Chasten Buttigieg, will also be soon in Colorado. It is scheduled to head a fundraiser on Sunday.

Senator Bernie Sanders also announced an upcoming visit to Colorado, a public event at the Colorado Convention Center, while former Vice President Joe Biden will appear in a private fundraiser organized by former Interior Secretary Ken Salazar.