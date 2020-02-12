Premier League darts: Wayne Mardle predictions for the second night in Nottingham | Darts news







Premier League Darts returns to our screens this Thursday night, live on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event. The headline clash sees Fallon Sherrock take on Glen Durrant. Wayne Mardle looks at his crystal ball …

The global sensation Sherrock continues his historic career in the world championship making his Premier League debut as Challenger when he faces three-time BDO champion Glen Durrant.

The winners of the Scottish World Cup, Gary Anderson and Peter Wright, face each other face to face, while the world number one, Michael van Gerwen, faces Daryl Gurney. Rob Cross opens the night against Nathan Aspinall while Gerwyn Price confronts Michael Smith.

Wayne leads the rule in five titanic tungsten competitions, live at Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event from 7 p.m.

How did Mardle do in Aberdeen? Mardle's verdict Current result Smith will win 7-4 or 7-5 Michael Smith vs. Glen Durrant 3-7 Anderson will win 7-4 or 7-5 Gary Anderson vs Daryl Gurney 7-5 Van Gerwen will win 7-5 Michael van Gerwen vs Peter Wright 7-5 Aspinall will win 7-5 Nathan Aspinall vs John Henderson 7-3 Price to win 7-3 Gerwyn Price vs Rob Cross 6-6

Rob Cross vs Nathan Aspinall

Aspinall was fantastic on Sunday, won a title in the Players Championship and hit nine darts along the way. I think this has a closed game written everywhere.

I still can't solve Rob Cross. I thought it looked terrible last week (against Gerwyn Price) and was knocking on the door with an average of tons. If you just look at it, it's hard to figure out how he is carrying the darts where he is because he is pushing and pulling everywhere. Testament for him to find a way.

It is progressive and I think you can do special things in the game. Mardle in Aspinall

Aspinall in his debut (against John Henderson) did not play well at all. He was lucky to play someone who was fighting worse than him. It is progressive and I think you can do special things in the game.

Wayne's score prediction: 6-6 draw

Gerwyn Price vs Michael Smith

I am not quite sure what was happening with Price last week. He was looking for the likely winner (against Rob Cross) but then, in the end, he looked for a draw. Price feeds on the atmosphere that had disappeared when he took the stage in Aberdeen, so maybe the atmosphere in Nottingham does him a favor.

I am really worried about Smith's duplication. I think your duplication will improve this year and you have to. It was lousy against Glen Durrant last week.

I'm going with Price just because I think it's a bit more reliable right now.

Wayne's score prediction: price to win 7-5

Gary Anderson vs. Peter Wright

I had a lot of fun looking at your head to head, it's absolutely ridiculous. They go in great races against each other. At one point, Gary won 10 of 11 and then the next 10 only won one. In the last 15 meetings now Gary has lost only one in 10 and has now lost five in the rebound. It does not make any sense.

Wright is probably the most reliable player on the planet at the moment. Mardle about Peter Wright

Wright is probably the most reliable player on the planet at the moment and to predict that he will lose against someone other than MVG, I'm not sure he will.

I thought Gary looked itchy last week and had some misguided darts, say, but he overcame them with three impressive legs to finish. I just don't think Wright gives him the possibilities that Daryl Gurney did. Peter is & # 39; Mr Consistency & # 39; at this time.

Wayne's score prediction: Wright will win 7-5

Glen Durrant vs Fallon Sherrock

The most likely result is that Fallon probably gains two or three legs at most. Durrant is a good quality player and yes, Fallon is too, but she will have to play some of the best darts she has ever played in her life and there is pressure on her. There really is pressure on her. She has done brilliantly to qualify for the UK Open. He hasn't played many competitive games, so he will have to accelerate.

I was wrong in the worlds. I didn't think she would face the expectation against Ted Evetts and I didn't think she would face an even greater expectation against Mensur Suljovic, but she is doing it again and again.

I hope I can do justice to the female game again. With Fallon Sherrock, Lisa Ashton, Mikuru Suzuki and teenager Beau Greaves, I think we are seeing a special moment in women's darts. Mardle in women's darts

I was doing exhibitions with her in Holland and Germany and she has absolved very well. I think he will play decently, but decent does not beat Duzza. You have to be special. If she can stay with him, then she must trust that she is missing doubles.

Duzza is a much better player, therefore, I think he wins.

Wayne's score prediction: Durrant will win 7-3

Daryl Gurney vs Michael van Gerwen

Van Gerwen was brilliant last week and let himself go against Peter Wright, it must be said while Gurney did not get carried away. Gary Anderson punished him.

Over the weekend, Van Gerwen did not reach the final stages of any of the Players Championship events and I don't think he is at his best. I think last week I rested some minds. You have nothing to worry about because normal service will resume. He will average more than one ton and win.

I see Michael catch his man and spoil the night of spoilers. Mardle about Van Gerwen vs Gurney

I see Durrant and Gurney being spoilers. I don't see them doing the Play-Offs. I only see them scoring points from other players who might be there or around at the end of the day. If Gurney won, it wouldn't be a surprise because he doubled over Michael in the Premier League last year. But I see Michael catch his man and spoil the night of spoilers.

Wayne's score prediction: Van Gerwen will win 7-5

