Pregnant Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev can't agree on the names of babies

That is going to Nikki Bella and promised Artem Chigvintsev name your baby?

She and her twin sister and Total fine co-star Brie Bella announced last month that both were pregnant. This will be the first son of Nikki and Artem. They said in The Bellas Podcast on Wednesday that they have not yet discussed the names of the babies, because they did not know the sex … and then proceeded to do so.

Nikki said that Russians tend to use the father's first name as the child's middle name, and that he preferred to come up with his own middle name for his baby.

"I am going to defend my culture and my history. You just talked about how important it is for the child to experience different cultures and now you are completely ignoring it," said Artem. "Why would you want to invent a middle name when the name should come from the family and previous generations? I think it's really important."

They and guests Drew scott He also discussed the pronunciation of Artem's Russian surname.

"The problem is that if you mix cultures … if (a person's full name) remains completely Russian from the beginning to the end, then it flows," said Artem. "But when you put an American name with the surname of a Russian and then an invented middle name, it becomes an extreme hybrid of names, which I don't know if it will work."