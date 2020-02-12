Possible postponement of the GP of China amid fears of Coronavirus

















Formula 1 executive director Chase Carey says there is a & # 39; significant possibility & # 39; that the April Chinese Grand Prix be postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

There is a "significant possibility,quot; that the Chinese Formula 1 Grand Prix will be postponed as a result of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, according to the sport's chief executive, Chase Carey.

The Shanghai race is scheduled for April 19, but now it seems that it will become the last sporting event delayed by the health crisis.

As of Wednesday, there had been more than 40,000 confirmed cases of the virus worldwide, and the death toll had exceeded 1,100.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected in China and we recognize the importance of this," Carey said. Sky Sports News.

The Chinese Grand Prix is ​​held at the Shanghai International Circuit.

"We recognize that this certainly creates uncertainty about the ability to organize an event in China."

"We will expect more guidance from there, but we certainly recognize that there is a significant possibility, if not likely, that the event will be postponed."

Several sporting events in China have already been canceled or postponed due to the virus, including the Indoor Athletics World Championships, which was scheduled for March in Nanjing.

It would be the first time since 2011 that a race has been postponed, with the Bahrain Grand Prix delayed by the Arab Spring uprisings nine years ago.

Carey downplayed the suggestions that sports authorities would have to consider canceling the Grand Prix elsewhere, with smaller outbreaks of the virus that have reached Europe.

Current world champion Lewis Hamilton won the 2019 Chinese Grand Prix

"The hope is that people have a better handling of this quite quickly," Carey said. "It came up quite quickly, cases outside of China, really the district of China, are still limited in number.

"We are very aware of this and will continue to monitor and treat it accordingly. Obviously, safety for our fans and our teams, all in the sport, is first and foremost."

"Therefore, we will be attentive and thorough, and will continue to monitor and interact with the appropriate authorities and appropriate experts."

As for when the race could be rescheduled, Carey admitted that it will be a challenge to find a place in the F1 calendar, which includes 22 races (including the Chinese Grand Prix) between March and November.

"Part of the challenge is that the time frame is not really known, so it is difficult to say what time it works," Carey said. "We clearly have a busy calendar, so it is not easy to reschedule it so late when we are only one month away from our first race."

"China is a very important partner. We have been excited about the growth of that partnership.

"But again we recognize what is the first and most important. We will work with our Chinese partners to try to see, when we know more, what options might exist."