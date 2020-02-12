Pope avoids question of married priests in Amazon document | News

Pope Francis advocated Wednesday for social justice and environmental respect for the Amazon Basin, but did not recommend the controversial idea of ​​married priests.

In a long-awaited text, Francis urged the faithful to "feel outrage,quot; over the exploitation of the indigenous people and the destruction of lands devastated by illegal mining and deforestation.

However, remarkably absent in his text, priestly marriage was mentioned, a controversial suggestion made by Amazonian bishops during a three-week synod in the region last October as a way to increase the number of priests who could perform mass in areas remote

Instead, the first Jesuit pope advocated that women and missionaries play larger and more important roles in the region and advocated for better training of priests to better interact with Amazonian cultures.

Francisco has intervened before on the heated question of whether to allow "viri probati,quot; – "married men of proven virtue,quot; – to join the priesthood in remote places, a suggestion that has sparked fierce opposition from traditionalists within the church .

In January 2019, Francis said he did not believe that optional celibacy was allowed by granting "some possibilities for remote places," a statement that opened the door to speculation that it could make an exception for the Amazon.

Francisco's papacy has been marked by a passionate defense of the marginalized people of the world, be they poor, migrants or prisoners, and his Amazonian text focused on a "history of suffering,quot; of local people in the region.

In saying that the ecological problems of the Amazon should not be separated from the social ones, he advocated justice for marginalized indigenous peoples who were forced to leave their homes due to illegal deforestation and mining, just outside the cities marked by " an increase in xenophobia, sexual exploitation and human trafficking. "

"We need to feel indignation, as Moses did, as Jesus did, as God does in the face of injustice. It is not good for us to get used to evil …" the Pope wrote, lashing out at companies that damage the earth and its people

"Companies, national or international, that harm the Amazon and do not respect the right of the original peoples to the land and its limits, and to self-determination and prior consent, must be called for what they are: injustice and crime," he wrote.

While apologizing for "crimes committed against native peoples during the so-called conquest of America," Francisco recognized the challenges facing the Church in remote areas of the Amazon today and urged the bishops to encourage young missionaries to preach there.

"Efforts should be made to configure the ministry in such a way that it serves a more frequent celebration of the Eucharist, even in the most remote and isolated communities," the pope wrote, adding that ministers were also needed. who "can understand Amazonian sensitivities and cultures from within."

Nuns and even lay people and men could assume more important responsibilities in the region, he said.

"It is not simply about facilitating a greater presence of ordained ministers who can celebrate the Eucharist," Francisco wrote, in the closest reference to the idea of ​​allowing priestly marriage in the region.

"Priests are necessary, but this does not mean that permanent deacons (of whom there should be many more in the Amazon region), religious women and laity cannot regularly assume important responsibilities for the growth of communities, and perform those functions more and more effectively. the help of an adequate accompaniment ".