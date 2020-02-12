Pop Smoke denies allegations that he stole a Rolls-Royce

Rapper Pop Smoke has denied accusations that he stole a Rolls-Royce after his arrest last month.

Smoke was scheduled to perform at a concert in New York, but when he landed at the airport, he was arrested at Kennedy International for allegedly stealing a 2019 Rolls-Royce worth $ 375,000.

"Nonsense. I'll tell you later," Smoke told Angie Martinez. "But I just know … But you know, it's a cap. Let's keep it that way. But I just know! Man, look at me man."

Smoke did not go into more details about the alleged robbery, probably because the case is still ongoing.

According to reports, Pop Smoke had borrowed a music video in California, according to an indictment and a law enforcement officer. The Roll-Royce Wraith was borrowed for the video in November, then reportedly had the luxury vehicle transported to New York without permission.

The vehicle reported that the driver had disappeared and since then they were returned after they found the car parked in front of Pop Smoke's mother's house in the Canarsie area of ​​Brooklyn. Police say he changed the plaque and nuanced the windows.