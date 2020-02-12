Pop Smoke denies allegations that he stole a Rolls-Royce

Rapper Pop Smoke has denied accusations that he stole a Rolls-Royce after his arrest last month.

Smoke was scheduled to perform at a concert in New York, but when he landed at the airport, he was arrested at Kennedy International for allegedly stealing a 2019 Rolls-Royce worth $ 375,000.

"Nonsense. I'll tell you later," Smoke told Angie Martinez. "But I just know … But you know, it's a cap. Let's keep it that way. But I just know! Man, look at me man."

