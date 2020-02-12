Pianist's grand piano, $ 200,000, dropped and destroyed by engines

%MINIFYHTML38339ee5af84ad646e2844deb92e6b0d11% %MINIFYHTML38339ee5af84ad646e2844deb92e6b0d12%

In a recording studio in Berlin, on a grand piano that extends over nine feet long, Angela Hewitt wrapped her last set of Beethoven pieces for an upcoming CD and headed to the control room to listen to the producer.

The piano was a beauty, with a black finish so bright that the strings and hammers could be seen reflected on the raised deck. Handmade in Italy, it was equipped with a rare fourth pedal invented by the piano maker Fazioli, and according to some estimates it is valued at approximately $ 200,000.

But while the world-famous pianist from Canada waited for her removals to take the huge instrument, they tiptoed into the control room and told Hewitt that they had some difficult news to communicate.

They had dropped it.

And it broke it to the point that the concert grand piano is now insurmountable, Hewitt said in a Facebook post this week.

"I couldn't believe it," he wrote.

The accident left Hewitt in mourning for the unique instrument that has traveled throughout Europe with her for the past 17 years. He said it happened about two weeks ago, but "I was so surprised that I didn't want to share it immediately with the world." The promoters were "mortified," he said. In their 35 years of experience, they had never done anything like this before.

She took the piano to its manufacturer in Italy, Paolo Fazioli, who said the instrument could not be saved. The iron frame was broken, he said, along with the lid and much of the internal structure. Rebuilding it from scratch made no financial or artistic sense, he said.

"I loved this piano," he wrote. “He was my best friend, the best partner. . . . Now it is not.

Over the past three decades, Hewitt has toured the world as one of Bach's most respected performers of the time, performing "Bach's The Well-Tempered Clavier, Books I and II,quot; and the composer's famous leak and sonata collection in Concert halls from Tokyo to Florence.

She traveled with the precious four-pedal Fazioli when she could, she said in a 2012 interview. For the recordings, having her own piano with her was essential.

On his last stop in Germany last month, he was in the studio to finish recording "Beethoven Variations in Berlin." His precious piano Fazioli, he said, had just installed new hammers and strings before production.

And then came the disaster.

In an email to The Washington Post, Hewitt said that, in the acoustics of a large concert hall, the sound of his piano "was heaven." His intricate design, the way he "responded to every small variation of touch,quot;, allowed him to play his own game "by leaps and bounds in the 17 years he was my partner," he said.

"This was a piano that returned everything you put into it, and then challenged you for more," he wrote. "It had an infinite variety of colors, vibrations, sounds, ranging from the most delicate to the extremely powerful, which made it suitable for every repertoire."

He said he could play it for eight hours straight without getting bored or tired. He liked to have Fazioli's fourth pedal, instead of the usual three, and reserved it only for the most delicate songs. The unusual addition, which specifically requested Fazioli, moves the small hammers closer to the strings, making the keys easier to play lightly.

That is what made the piano itself unique, with no other equal in the world, a Fazioli spokeswoman, Elena Turrin, told The Post via email. While Fazioli makes a larger concert grand piano with a fourth pedal, the F308, had to build it to size for Hewitt's slightly smaller F278 model, placing it where the middle tonal pedal usually goes instead of installing it to the side . Turrin called it a "delicate, complex and expensive modification."

"In fact, his instrument was the only one with this peculiarity," Turrin wrote: "This represents a great loss for Mrs. Hewitt."

Terence Lewis, co-owner of Jaques Samuel Pianos of London and who knows both Hewitt and his piano, told The Guardian that his specific Fazioli piano model is worth approximately 150,000 pounds, or approximately $ 194,000, if purchased new. While Hewitt didn't reveal who the engines were, Lewis said he wouldn't have let anyone he didn't trust move his piano.

David Andersen, a Los Angeles-based piano technician who serves concert pianists, said that for a piano to suffer such irreparable damage, it would have had to suffer an unpleasant fall. He estimated that a top-level custom Fazioli grand piano would cost between $ 200,000 and $ 250,000.

"These pianos are unique, especially when a professional player who dedicates his whole life to this chooses a piano," he said. “They have a deep and deep relationship with that. Paolo will probably provide him with a wonderful new piano, but he won't be the one she fell in love with. "

Hewitt said he is currently going through an "insurance saga," which he hopes to take several months. She said she is sure she will find another piano to make her own.

Meanwhile, he wrote on Facebook: "I hope my piano is happy in the piano sky."