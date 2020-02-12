Phaedra Parks experiences an incredible moment of black history with her best friend, Mona Scott-Young: see photos and videos

Phaedra Parks experienced an incredible moment of Black History along with her friend Mona Scott-Young, who was part of an important event. Check out the amazing photos and videos that Phaedra shared on her social media account.

& # 39; What a pleasure to experience this moment of #blackhistory with my longtime friend @monascottyoung as the first "SheKing,quot; of @ sidewalksteppers6 #royalhomecoming 👑 Mona is the epitome of #blackexcellence from our days in the music industry to its addictive series TV repertoire, & # 39; Phaedra began its publication.

She continued and said: ‘#NewOrleans is the birthplace of jazz and home to #Treme, the oldest #AfricanAmerican neighborhood in #America. To feel the love and support of the undisputed ambassador of #NOLA rebound, @bigfreedia made this #second line unsurpassed. #blackhistorymonth #mardigras is a #MOOD # TSS6 #monascottyoung #bigfreedia 📸: @ gr8mnd ".

Someone talked about Phaedra and published: "You look beautiful, and we can say you enjoyed it. Thank you for coming, see you next time."

Someone else said, "Yes, honey, when you love NOLA, she will love you again," and a follower posted this: "I'm glad you had fun, friend, I'm sorry, I missed you, you looked so happy, I love you." .

One of the Phaedra fans said: "@phaedraparks I missed this second line … but girl you were cutting,quot;, and someone else posted this: "@phaedraparks is a state of mind." That's all they give me Sunday night until that "turns on."

Another follower told Phaedra: ‘It's a different world when you come to New Orleans. We do what we want and we stay in the corner … It was very nice to see you P.S. My brother loves you in real life. "

Not long ago, Phaedra got excited about her two children and praised them in her social media account, making her fans happy.

As previously reported, he told his fans that there should also be an online movement called #boymom: this was a reference to the one that started after the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.



