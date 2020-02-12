Paul Pogba: Manchester United midfielder feels good in recovery one month after ankle surgery | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML8ca8d993275efb62245ed66efb24541111% %MINIFYHTML8ca8d993275efb62245ed66efb24541112%









Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has published an update on his rehabilitation after an ankle surgery and says he feels "good."

Paul Pogba has intensified his strength training and conditioning and "feels good,quot; in his recovery efforts, one month after ankle surgery.

The Manchester United midfielder has been working to regain his fitness in England, missing the club's warm weather training camp in Spain to continue his rehabilitation.

Pogba has not appeared since Boxing Day and will expect to be fit for the next clash in Chelsea on February 17, live Sky Sports Monday night football.

He posted an update on his Instagram account, in which he can be heard saying: "Four weeks after surgery, I feel good."

Pogba has played only eight times this season for United

The 26-year-old played all games in August before suffering ankle problems that kept him out for three months, and suffered a new setback on his return in December that forced him to operate at the end of the year.

Some United players chose to train during the five-day break given by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before the game to Marbella, with Jesse Lingard, Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot photographed working together in Dubai.

Pogba still wants to leave United and feels he can play at a higher level, according to Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

Originally, the club planned to travel to the Middle East for their rest, but Solskjaer revealed that security fears forced them to change their plans.

The signing of United Deadline Day Odion Ighalo will go directly to the team for Monday Night Football crash in Chelsea, despite missing the training camp due to travel restriction concerns.

The 30-year-old man completed a loan change from the Chinese part of Shanghai Shenhua in late January, but did not go to Spain with the Solskjaer squad due to the outbreak of coronavirus.