Passenger describes tense moments during Greyhound Bus shooting – Up News Info Los Angeles

– One of the passengers on the Greyhound bus where a woman died in a shooting last week described the terrifying experience of trying to wait for shots in a small, closed space like a bus.

Mark Grabban was on the bus that had left Los Angeles to San Francisco at the end of February 2, but had to make an unplanned stop in Lebec after one of the passengers began firing.

One woman was killed and five others were injured. Anthony Devonte Williams, 33, of Maryland, was arrested after passengers managed to take his gun and contain it.

Grabban said that while trying to remain calm, he also tried to reassure two girls traveling with his mother nearby.

"I just looked at them and told them to lower their heads and lower their heads," Grabban said. "We were waiting for the bullets to stop, really."

Investigators are still working to find out what led to the shooting.

Williams is being held without bail and is scheduled for his next court appearance Thursday.