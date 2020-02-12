Panel of the US House of Representatives UU. Advances bill to repeal Trump's travel ban | USA news

The Judicial Committee of the United States Chamber voted Wednesday to advance a bill that would revoke Donald Trump's travel ban directed to several Muslim-majority countries and limit the president to impose future restrictions based on religion.

The House of Representatives panel voted along the lines of the party in favor of promoting the "NO BAN Law," which was introduced amid widespread outrage over Trump's travel ban. The measure now moves to the full house.

%MINIFYHTML2785a56f8b282abd2771466143569c2b11% %MINIFYHTML2785a56f8b282abd2771466143569c2b12%

Civil rights groups welcomed the measure of the House panel.

Plus:

"Congress took a big step forward today, sending the message to the president and the country that Muslims and other communities of color are welcome here. Now that the bill has been approved, we expect its rapid approval in the House without any another change " Mana Waheed, legislative and defense advisor to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), said in a statement.

"We must put an end to these prohibitions and prevent the presidents from using prejudices of rank to discriminate against black and brown people," Waheed added.

Today's hearing of the NO BAN Law sends the message to the President that we are ALL welcome here. https://t.co/gqKjLve7ml – ACLU (@ACLU) February 12, 2020

The Prohibition of Prohibitions Act was presented in April, and has the support of almost 250 members of Congress and hundreds of civil rights, faith, national security and community organizations throughout the country. It would revoke the travel ban and prevent the president from establishing future restrictions unless the administration provides strong evidence before Congress.

Muslim Advocates, a civil rights organization based in Washington, DC, said in a statement that "the ban cruelly separated tens of thousands of American Muslims."

"This unnecessary suffering has not made us safer and, on the other hand, fosters President Trump's intolerant agenda of excluding Muslims, Africans, immigrants and others people of color of the history of America, "according to the statement.

Trump announced his first travel ban in 2017, without warning, days after taking office. It affected several Muslim-majority countries and caused chaos at airports throughout the country, as hundreds of travelers were arrested and thousands of visas previously issued to the United States were revoked.

After the lower court rulings invalidated the first two iterations of the ban, the Supreme Court confirmed in June 2018 the third version, which applied to citizens of five Muslim-majority nations: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen, and put restrictions on some travelers from Venezuela and North Korea.

Earlier this month, Trump extended the ban to include some restrictions in six additional countries, including, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania. His administration argued that these countries did not meet United States security and information exchange standards.

In a tweet, Democratic representative Pramila Jayapal said the travel ban is a "dark moment in our history,quot; and "sets a standard that the president of the United States can attack and discriminate against anyone, without consequences."

The implementation of the Muslim ban by the Trump administration is a dark moment in our history. He questions the basic rights of all Americans. It sets a standard that the president of the United States can attack and discriminate against any person, without consequences. #NoBanAct – Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) February 12, 2020

Even if the NO BAN Law approves the House run by Democrats, it has little chance of clearing the Senate controlled by Republicans.

Republicans in the House of Representatives Judicial Committee argued on Wednesday that the bill would limit the president’s ability, saying the measure "effectively gutted the administration’s ability to take swift and decisive action to protect our homeland when concerns arise. ".

Trump campaigned in 2016 with the promise of banning the entry of Muslim immigrants and refugees into the country, and has made imposing more severe immigration laws the focus of his presidency and his re-election campaign for the 2020 elections.