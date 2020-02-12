Pamela Anderson refutes the “ ridiculous & # 39; & # 39; from Jon Peters that he paid his $ 200K debt

WENN / Instar / Dimitri Halkidis

The former star of & # 39; Baywatch & # 39; He also seems to respond to the film producer's claim about his short-term marriage in a Twitter post, hinting that he's & # 39; betrayed & # 39 ;.

Pamela Anderson and the separation of Jon Peters is becoming unpleasant. The 52-year-old actress and model responded after her ex claimed that he paid $ 200,000 of his debt during his 2-week marriage, accusing him of lying.

Refuting Jon's claim, a blonde beauty representative told Fox News on Tuesday, February 11: "These claims are not only made entirely, they are ridiculous." The representative added: "Despite the elusive and continuing efforts of Mr. Peters to get an answer from Mrs. Anderson, she has no comment to provide and hopes he is well."

While Pamela has not made a direct comment on the story, former C. J. Parker portrayer in the hit television series "Baywatch" seemed to address her husband's claim separated through her recent Twitter posts. He allegedly published and deleted a poem that said: "It's hard to know what to do when people start spreading lies in the press … the damage is already done. I hope people understand where it comes from. I don't want to have to defend myself just call more attention, feeding the problem. "

In another post, she hinted that someone had "betrayed her." "From a friend, as long as we recognize the madness, we are sane," he wrote. "It is better to be betrayed than not to trust, better to be disappointed than not to love. Never run away from pain, just face it, let it be and it will pass. And we will have grown to the next level."

Pamela Anderson seems to respond to Jon Peters's claim with a cryptic Twitter post.

Pamela's tweets and her representative's statement come after Jon told the New York Post that he feels like "an old fool" for paying him "almost $ 2,000 in bills" during his short-term marriage. "I left everything for Pam. She had almost $ 200,000 in bills and there was no way to pay it, so I paid it and this is the thanks I receive," he said, responding to an article that said she abandoned her marriage because he was " too much controller. "