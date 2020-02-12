Pamela Anderson feels "betrayed,quot; after Jon Peters accused her of using it to pay off her $ 200K debt

Pamela Anderson went to social media this week to tell her fans that she feels "betrayed,quot; after Jon Peters accused her of using it to pay off her debts. Anderson and Peters got married on January 20, but separated only 12 days later.

Peters sent an email to Page six earlier this week after the media published a story about his failed marriage to Anderson. In the article, an informant claimed that Anderson knew he had made a mistake just one day after marrying Peters, and the source also accused Peters of being too controlling.

Of a friend,

So long

as we recognize the madness

we are sane

It is better to be betrayed

not to trust

better be disappointed

what not to love

Never run away from pain

just face it

allow it to be

and it will happen

Y

we will have grown

to the next level – Pamela Anderson (@pamfoundation) February 12, 2020

The 74-year-old Hollywood producer said "everything she told him was a lie," and he called himself an "old fool,quot; for paying more than $ 200K for Anderson's debts and buying him a new wardrobe.

Peters also said that the first Baywatch Star was "bankrupt,quot; and attached copies of the text messages he sent to Anderson explaining why he wanted to reassess his marriage.

"This whole marriage affair … has frightened me," Peters wrote in his text message to Anderson. “It made me see that at 74 I need a quiet and simple life and not an international love story. Therefore, I think the best thing we can do is that I'm going to leave for a couple of days and maybe you need to go back to Canada. "

In response, Anderson posted a message on Twitter and revealed that she feels "betrayed,quot; after the failed union.

“Do not fear mistakes. There are none." ~ Miles Davis pic.twitter.com/6FBBePfiI8 – Pamela Anderson (@pamfoundation) February 11, 2020

“We are all getting our share in this crazy world. While we are fighting, we are alive. As long as we recognize the madness, we are sane, ”wrote the 52-year-old man. "It is better to be betrayed than not to trust, better to be disappointed than not to love."

He continued telling his 1.1 million followers that they should never run away from pain, but should face it and allow it to happen. If they do that, says Anderson, then everyone will have grown to the next level.

In his email, Peters said he welcomed Anderson into his life with open arms and love, adding that he has taken care of him for many years. The couple left briefly 30 years ago, and Peters said Anderson sent him a text message in January and asked him to marry her.

the A star has been born The producer explained that when Anderson sent him a text message and proposed marriage, it was a "dream come true," even though he was committed to someone else. Peters said he left everything for Anderson, and she had almost $ 200,000 in debt and there was no way to pay the bills.

An Anderson representative says Peters's claims are "ridiculous."

Ad

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters never submitted documentation to legalize their marriage, so they could go their separate ways without annulment or divorce.



Post views:

0 0