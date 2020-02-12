Pakistani Mohammad Hafeez is free to participate in ECB competitions after the action is cleared | Cricket News





Mohammad Hafeez from Pakistan plays during the group stage match of the 2019 Cricket World Cup against Afghanistan

The multi-faceted Pakistani Mohammad Hafeez is free to participate in ECB competitions this year after his bowling action has passed an independent evaluation at the ICC Accredited Test Center in Lahore.

The 39-year-old referee was informed by his action by the referees in the Vitality Blast match between Middlesex and Somerset on August 30.

An independent evaluation conducted at Loughborough University found that the extension of the player's elbow exceeded the allowed 15 degrees and resulted in Hafeez, who played four Twenty20 games for Middlesex in 2019, was suspended from bowling in national competitions in English.

However, the ECB received the independent evaluation report of the new test and found that the action of all aspects did not exceed the threshold.

Hafeez is now free to sign for an English club this summer and recently returned to the international stage with Pakistan, playing in two international T20 games against Bangladesh last month.