Pakistan imprisons Mumbai attacks suspect Hafiz Saeed: lawyer | News

A Pakistani anti-terrorism court sentenced Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, founder of the Lashkar-e-Tayyaba armed group, to five and a half years in prison in a case related to terrorist financing, says his lawyer.

Saeed was convicted and sentenced on two charges by a court in the eastern city of Lahore on Wednesday, Imran Gill, the lawyer, told Al Jazeera.

He was sentenced to six months in prison for being a member of a "proscribed organization,quot; under Pakistani law, and another five years for a charge related to "illegal property," Gill said.

The arrest and accusation of Saeed, the alleged intellectual author of the Mumbai attacks in 2008 that killed more than 160 people, has been a long-standing lawsuit from the United States and neighboring India from Pakistan.

Saeed was charged with terrorism financing charges last December.

Last March, Pakistan formally banned the charity of Saeed, Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and other partner organizations, after years of allowing them to operate freely throughout the country.