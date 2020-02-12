Pagosa Springs achieves 56-50 victory over Centauri – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML59c44a0984816da5d1d848861aad5b4411% %MINIFYHTML59c44a0984816da5d1d848861aad5b4412%

Centauri falls contest to Pagosa Springs in 56-50 defeat on Friday.

Courtney Hamilton set the pace for Centauri by scoring 14 points, while also recording eight rebounds and one assist. Brenna McDaniel and Mia García also had productive outings that contributed eight points each.

Both teams will hit the road in their next competition, with Pagosa Springs heading to play Monte Vista and Centauri facing Bayfield.

This story was created with technology provided by Data Skrive. Accurate information as of publication and will be updated as more data becomes available.