Oxford English Dictionary adds the variant of the word & # 39; Y & # 39; to describe Tottenham fans | Soccer news

Tottenham statement: "We found that the definition of the Oxford English dictionary of the word is misleading given that it does not distinguish the context and we appreciate its clarification."







%MINIFYHTML2aa02037778676bb0d33f3eff2ed199e11% %MINIFYHTML2aa02037778676bb0d33f3eff2ed199e12%

The Oxford English Dictionary (OED) has added a variant of the word & # 39; Y & # 39; (& # 39; Yiddo & # 39;) as a new entry to describe the followers and players of Tottenham Hotspur.

The use of the term to describe the Jewish people may be considered offensive, but some Spurs fans have historically adopted the word in the terrace songs.

The Oxford English Dictionary (OED) has also updated the word & # 39; Y & # 39; to include "a defender or player of the Tottenham Hotspur Football Club,quot;.

A Tottenham spokesman said: "As a club, we have never accommodated the use of the word & # 39; Y & # 39; in any club channel or store and we have always been clear that our fans (both Jewish and Gentile) have never used the term with the intention of offending.

"We found that the definition of the Oxford English dictionary of the word is misleading because it does not distinguish the context and we appreciate its clarification."

An OED spokeswoman said: "As a historical dictionary, the OED records the use and development of words in the English language.

"We reflect, instead of dictating, how language is used, which means that we include words that can be considered sensitive and derogatory. They are always labeled as such.

"The entry for & # 39; Yiddo & # 39; is labeled offensive and derogatory and our reference to Tottenham Hotspur is a reflection of the word's evidence.

"As we affirm in the closely related word & # 39; Yid & # 39 ;, the Tottenham Hotspur Football Club is traditionally associated with the Jewish community in North and East London, and some Tottenham fans sometimes use the term as a designation own.

"We will ensure that the context for this connection is very clear in both definitions."

Some Tottenham supporters argue that they have "claimed,quot; the use of the word of rival fans, who believe they commonly use the term to insult the supporters of the North London club, which has traditionally had Jewish followers.

Comedian and writer David Baddiel, who made a 2010 film with his brother Ivor called & # 39; The Y-word & # 39; For the Kick It Out campaign, he has dismissed the link between the two communities as "primarily mythical,quot; and said Spurs fans "have no claim right."

Baddiel told Sky News: "The vast majority of club fans, including those who call themselves Y words, are not Jewish and therefore have no right to & # 39; claim & # 39 ;.

"What will strangely give relief is the feeling that Tottenham fans, instead of the Jews, & # 39; own & # 39; this word of racial hatred for the Jews, a word that black shirts painted in the stores of the East End of London. "

Baddiel added: "I would ask the OED why, given that they clearly think that their definitions are exhaustive, they have not included the fact that the word is used not only as a & # 39; self designation & # 39; benign by Tottenham fans, but also very often. in a derogatory and racist way for non-Tottenham fans. "

In recent years, efforts have been made to try to convince Tottenham fans to stop using the term, amid claims that it continues to feed anti-Semitism within football.

In 2013, the Football Association even warned fans that using the floor could result in criminal charges.

Jewish groups have qualified the word "anti-Semitic," regardless of the context in which it is used.

Simon Johnson, executive director of the Jewish Leadership Council, told Sky News: "This is a term of abuse with malicious anti-Semitic connotations. If the DEO wishes to include such an expression, it should be clear that this is a negligible term of abuse."

In December, Tottenham published the results of a "word Y,quot; survey that received more than 23,000 responses.

He revealed that 33 percent of respondents use the word Y "regularly,quot; in a football context, while only 12 percent would use it outside of this context.

About 94 percent acknowledged that the word can be considered a racist term against a Jewish person and almost half of the respondents wanted supporters to abandon it or use it less in singing.

In a comment on the historical links of the word, the club said that "the word Y was historically adopted by Spurs fans as a defense mechanism to & # 39; own & # 39; the term and thus divert anti-Semitic abuse at that time in the 1970s. "

But he added that the survey responses indicated that few believed that the use of the word was effective in diverting that abuse.