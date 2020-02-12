OOTD by Ananya Panday has left us very impressed





Ananya Panday only has two films in the industry, but it has made a place in a short time. The actress made her debut in Student of year 2 and then went on to make Pati Patni Aur Woh. Ananya now has Shakun Batra with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone, as well as Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. Not only that, the actress also has some guarantees in her kitten and, therefore, everything seems to be going well. We broke the star when he arrived at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020 course for a special talk about his SO + initiative.

Ananya looked super stylish in a pair of parallel jeans that were a little on her ankle and had floral print. She combined it with a multicolored blouse that added a lot of push to her appearance. Straight and straight hair and a beautiful smile united her perfectly. Check out his latest photos below.