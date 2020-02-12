One report finds that cryptocurrency crime losses doubled with more than $ 4.5 billion in 2019

%MINIFYHTMLbe9b522c60069118d462261a9bb332cd11% %MINIFYHTMLbe9b522c60069118d462261a9bb332cd12%

Cryptocurrency crime losses increased to $ 4.52 billion last year, as insider stealing skyrocketed even when piracy losses declined, according to a report by blockchain company CipherTrace as seen by Reuters.

Last year's losses increased almost 160% from the total of $ 1.74 billion in 2018.

Blockchain, which first emerged as the system that feeds bitcoin, is a shared database maintained by a computer network.

Losses of cryptocurrency users and investors due to fraud and misappropriation in 2019 increased more than five times, while hackers and robberies fell 66%, according to the report.

"We notice a significant increase in malicious intruders who cheat unsuspecting victims or filter their users through Ponzi schemes," Dave Jevans, executive director of CipherTrace, told Reuters. "Attacks from within organizations lead to significant exits with important consequences for the crypto ecosystem."

Since the launch of Bitcoin more than 10 years ago, governments and regulators around the world have dealt with the opacity and lack of transparency in the cryptocurrency market that has led to massive losses for investors.

Two major losses at the beginning of last year were the main drivers of the increase, CipherTrace said.

Users and customers lost approximately $ 3 billion from an alleged Ponzi scheme that involved the crypto wallet and the PlusToken exchange.

The other significant loss was the almost $ 135 million that customers lost with the Canadian cipher exchange QuadrigaCX after the unexpected death of their co-founder, according to CipherTrace.

The CipherTrace report also found that illegal cryptocurrency money services companies, including cryptocurrency exchanges, have transmitted funds in the payment networks of almost the top 10 retail banks in the US. UU.

The analysis also revealed that a large typical US bank processes billions of dollars annually in undetected transfers related to cryptocurrency.

"These clandestine operations create AML compliance risks (against money laundering) because criminals must find ways to launder illegally obtained crypto earnings," CipherTrace said in the report.

The CipherTrace investigation found that banks globally paid more than $ 6.2 billion in AML fines in 2019.

