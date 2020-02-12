Omarion: "I don't have a relationship with Fizz!"

Omarion sat down for an interview, where he spoke briefly about his relationship with fellow B2K member Fizz, and according to O, there is no longer any relationship between them.

"I don't have a relationship with Fizz," Omarion shared with Big Boy. "But I think there should be an opportunity for us to talk someday. I don't know when it will be." He added: "Because it's a question for two people, create a layer of & # 39; I don't know & # 39;".

They had at least one cordial relationship and even went on tour together last year, but after Fizz started dating Omarion's mother, Apryl Jones, and they were disrespectful to him, he cut ties.

The "Ice Box,quot; singer explained that he was finishing the Millennium Tour with B2K when he learned about the controversial relationship.

"A little bird sent me the information," Omarion continued. "That was something like that."

He also had some kind words for Apryl:

"What April and I had was what Apryl and I had," says Omarion. "We created something really beautiful and gave each other something really beautiful to each other, that's really irreplaceable. On the day, although I have public problems, I don't want bad intentions or malice towards anyone."