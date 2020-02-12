Ollie Pope says England Test Captain Joe Root has been a "massive influence,quot; in his initial career | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTMLb02562d411853617b8d156cd7fd8cc7811% %MINIFYHTMLb02562d411853617b8d156cd7fd8cc7812%

England batter Ollie Pope admits that he has modeled his game with test captain Joe Root and says he is happy to hit No. 6

Ollie Pope has enjoyed a decisive winter for England and says test captain Joe Root has been a "massive influence."

Pope got his first century of test during the series victory in South Africa and has impressed to the extent that his place in the team is safe in the foreseeable future.

The 22-year-old has also made stylistic comparisons with former England batter Ian Bell and Root, and the Yorkshireman has been a source of inspiration for Pope for quite some time.

"He is one of my favorite players and has been for quite some time," he told Sky Sports News. "He is one of those guys that when I was 13, 14, 15 and I started to love the game as much as I did, he was the guy who went out and scored races for England every week."

"I watched him play and thought that this is the kind of tempo I really want to play. Obviously, seeing him play, unconsciously he probably does things similar to him, without saying & # 39; I want to copy Joe Root & # 39; but yes , a massive influence. "

However, it is not just as a hitter that Root has had an impact. As captain, Pope says he has helped make things as easy as possible for new players entering the team to act, as they did effectively in South Africa.

"Going out and winning a series anywhere is a huge achievement," Pope added. "A lot is written about Rooty, but from the inside of the group he is an incredible captain, the energy he brings and how easy it is to talk when he was young, it just creates a really solid environment."

"It's a really healthy environment right now, whether one of the big dogs like Stokesy or Jos (Buttler) or Broady, then Rooty at the top of the table, makes it a really easy environment to find. In and it's amazing ".

After having scored 266 races in five innings, with a bright average of 88.66, at No. 6 in South Africa, Pope is already talking about raising the order and batting at three.

The young Surrey insists that he is happy where he is at the moment and beats where he is asked. That promotion is likely to come sometime, but Pope is only looking at the next challenge, the series of two tests in England in Sri Lanka next month.

"(The conditions will be) completely different, it's like playing a really different game," Pope said. "Obviously, South Africa had some 90 mph bowlers, some fairly fast wickets and now we go to Sri Lanka and at No. 6, you may not face a sewing ball. Who knows?

"I was there last year and the amount that turned shows that you have to adapt your game. It will be a good challenge, especially for us young people. Obviously it will be a great challenge, but I am looking for one. Go ahead."