Oleksandr Usyk eases concern about injuries before Derek Chisora's expected fight | Boxing News







Oleksandr Usyk will return stronger than ever from a preoccupation with fitness to eventually confront Derek Chisora.

A problem with Usyk's elbow means that his expected meeting with Chisora ​​will be postponed.

March 28 was the expected initial date, but it is likely that his fight will take place in May at The O2 in London.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said Sky sports Last week: "It seems that Usyk against Chisora ​​is almost there. It will take place a few weeks later than planned."

It is a setback for the undefeated Usyk who chose to risk his status as a mandatory WBO challenger by fighting Chisora ​​instead of waiting for his chance to face Anthony Joshua.

"Usyk will fight with Joshua and this is a fact," said promoter Alexander Krassyuk, who works alongside Eddie Hearn. Sky sports. Krassyuk insisted Tuesday night that Usyk's latest problem is not serious and will not significantly hamper his plans for 2020.

Joshua is expected to face his mandatory IBF challenger Kubrat Pulev in June in London, which means that Usyk would have to wait until the last part of this year to receive his shot.

Usyk has suffered problems with injuries before in recent years.

His World Boxing Super Series final against Murat Gassiev in 2018, which he finally won to become an undisputed cruiserweight champion, was postponed due to a problem in his elbow.

Last year, his scheduled heavyweight debut against Carlos Takam was canceled when Usyk suffered a bicep injury. He finally fought Chazz Witherspoon in October, which is still his most recent fight.

David Haye, the manager of the expected next opponent of Usyk, Chisora, remains one of the two men to become a world cruiserweight and heavyweight champion. Usyk could become the third.

Haye said Sky sports Last year on the possibilities of Usyk: "You must stay free of injuries."

When asked about the greatest difficulty in moving to the top weight category, Haye said: "Combat. You have to condition yourself for heavyweight combat."

"I used to bring big heavy weights. It's different to train cruising weights to train heavy weights. It can break you: you get hit in the shoulders, in the arms, there is a greater chance of injury because the impact is greater."

"When you throw your own shots? Hitting someone who is 14 years old is very different from hitting someone who is 19 years old. There is more pressure on your own hands. There are more bruises on your hands, more impact on your shoulders, more possibilities Of damage ".