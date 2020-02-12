Nuggets desperately need a break from NBA stars as injuries increase – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML095e9ab24161ac76618027fa1dcf76f111% %MINIFYHTML095e9ab24161ac76618027fa1dcf76f112%

All that was needed was a lack of defensive communication to further underline the injury problems of the Nuggets.

Jamal Murray and Torrey Craig got tangled up on a screen in the first quarter of Monday's victory over San Antonio. On the play, Murray aggravated his right ankle injury. The pain almost prevented him from playing in the second half.

"It was one of those things where I played so much pain, but sometimes it's as if I don't want to play anymore with any pain, let me sit down," Murray said.

That would have been devastating for the Nuggets' return hopes, as they were left behind by 23 points in the third quarter and then recovered behind Murray and Paul Millsap for their fourth consecutive victory.

Since returning four games ago, Murray has averaged 28.3 points in almost 59 percent of shots from the field and 48 percent in 3-point shots. But after each game, he says he is playing with a lot of pain. And that after missing two weeks and 10 games due to his ankle problem.

Also on the shelf for Wednesday night's clash against Los Angeles Lakers: Mason Plumlee (foot) has missed 11 games and counting, Will Barton (knee) has been out in the last three games and Michael Porter Jr. has not He has played since he rolled. his ankle in Milwaukee makes five games.

The Nuggets finally recovered Millsap two games ago after a month of action was lost while recovering from a knee injury.

It could be said that no team could use the next recess of the All-Star Game like the Nuggets considering they have been injured walking last month. They are fortunate that center Nikola Jokic, their most indispensable player, has avoided the error of the injury or does not know how much they have fallen in the Western Conference standings.

"For me, it was a kind of blessing in disguise," Millsap said of his recovery time. “I was able to work on many things that I felt I needed to work on. Certain things I needed to improve on, things from leadership, my shot, my body, everything. I have to be aware of those things and use time wisely. I think (Murray) used his time wisely when he was injured, and I used my time wisely. ”