Nuggets desperately need a break from NBA stars as injuries increase – Up News Info

Nuggets desperately need a break from NBA stars as injuries increase

Nuggets desperately need a break from NBA stars as injuries increase - The Denver Post
All that was needed was a lack of defensive communication to further underline the injury problems of the Nuggets.

Jamal Murray and Torrey Craig got tangled up on a screen in the first quarter of Monday's victory over San Antonio. On the play, Murray aggravated his right ankle injury. The pain almost prevented him from playing in the second half.

"It was one of those things where I played so much pain, but sometimes it's as if I don't want to play anymore with any pain, let me sit down," Murray said.

That would have been devastating for the Nuggets' return hopes, as they were left behind by 23 points in the third quarter and then recovered behind Murray and Paul Millsap for their fourth consecutive victory.

Since returning four games ago, Murray has averaged 28.3 points in almost 59 percent of shots from the field and 48 percent in 3-point shots. But after each game, he says he is playing with a lot of pain. And that after missing two weeks and 10 games due to his ankle problem.

