Now calling games for the Vikings, Gary Kubiak says he "never lost his joy,quot; – Up News Info

EAGAN, Minnesota (AP) – After a trouble-free first year as an offensive advisor to the Minnesota Vikings, Gary Kubiak had the opportunity to rediscover his insight to play.

When offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski climbed to the top of first place in Cleveland, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer sought to maintain as much continuity as possible after a solid season of quarterback Kirk Cousins ​​and the rest of the offensive Kubiak had no interest in becoming a head coach again, but an offensive coordinator? Well, that sure was intriguing.

"I just said,‘ Coach, would you mind coming home and cutting some grass for a couple of days or something and thinking about it? "Kubiak recalled.

I just needed a day and a half. I was more than ready to accept the position.

"I never lost my joy," said Kubiak.

The offensive advisor job, which included the title of assistant head coach, was created a year ago for Kubiak after the interest in working with Zimmer was mutual. Working with Stefanski on the playbook and planning the game was just the spark he expected, after spending the previous two seasons off the bench as a personal advisor for Denver.

Kubiak's eight-year career as head coach of the Houston Texans and two years as head coach of the Broncos were shortened by health problems. This will be his thirteenth year as an offensive coordinator in the NFL.

"He has a great way of him. He is very sensible. He has many masks on the wall, so the players really respect him," Zimmer said.

The Vikings made Kubiak and the rest of his newly hired and promoted assistants available to journalists on Tuesday for the first time, a group that included co-defensive coordinators Andre Patterson and Adam Zimmer. Patterson (defensive line) and Zimmer (linebackers) maintained their responsibilities as position coach, and NFL coach Dom Capers was recently hired as a senior defensive assistant to add even more experience to the strategy process on that side of the ball.

Zimmer, Kubiak and Capers have a combined total of 24 seasons in the league as head coach and a total of 42 seasons in the NFL as offensive or defensive coordinator.

Patterson has been friends with the Zimmer family since 1988, when he joined Mike on Weber State staff and Adam was only 4 years old. So, sharing the work, Patterson said, will not be a problem.

As for working with the elder Zimmer, who has maintained the responsibility of playing on defense for most of his six seasons as head coach of the Vikings, Patterson called himself the good cop.

"I'm more of the maternal type. I'm going to hug you and show you how I did it when I was a teacher," Patterson said.

