North Hollywood man accused of serial sexual assault, police seek additional victims – Up News Info Los Angeles

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – A man accused of serial sexual assault of minors remained behind bars on Tuesday while police continued to search for additional victims.

Simón Ruiz Hernández was arrested last July on suspicion of sexual assault of a minor. Subsequent investigations revealed possible additional victims, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

%MINIFYHTML0155514c77f63c1a94f40bb4834a524311% %MINIFYHTML0155514c77f63c1a94f40bb4834a524312%

Detectives said Hernandez lived in North Hollywood and befriended families who lived nearby before assaulting their children.

Hernandez faces multiple charges of sexual abuse of a minor, with his alleged victims between the ages of 11 and 15.

According to the police, the first report of a sexual offense against a child occurred in 2004.

Detectives said they believe there are additional victims, especially minors, and asked anyone with information to call the North Hollywood sexual assault unit at 818-754-8435.