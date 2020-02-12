Nokia: Nokia withdraws from Mobile World Congress for fear of coronavirus – Latest news

Nokia has become the last company to abandon one of the largest technology fairs in the world because of concerns about China's viral outbreak.

The Finnish telecommunications infrastructure company said Wednesday that it decided to withdraw from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​Spain "after a full assessment of the risks related to a fast-moving situation."

He said that "the health and well-being of employees was a main focus,quot; and that canceling their participation in the world's largest trade fair for the wireless and mobile industry was a "prudent decision."

HMD Global, a separate Finnish company that manufactures Nokia phones under license, also said it is retiring.



Nokia is the last of a series of technology companies to withdraw from the event scheduled for February 24-27. Ericsson, Amazon, Sony, LG, Cisco and Intel have already decided not to attend.

The games of Nokia and Ericsson leave the Chinese Huawei, one of the main sponsors of the fair, as the only major manufacturer of network equipment that still plans to attend.

Mobile World Congres was expected to attract more than 100,000 visitors, including 5,000-6,000 from China.

The GSMA, the wireless commerce agency that organizes the fair, declined to comment and, instead, referred to a statement on Sunday that described additional safety and hygiene measures, including a ban on visitors from the Chinese province where the virus.